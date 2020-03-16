As COVID-19 spreads around the world, sports around the United States have essentially come to a standstill and many fans are stuck at home craving athletic entertainment to fill the time.
James Madison diehards will miss out on potential championship runs for programs such as the Dukes women’s basketball, softball and lacrosse teams, but JMU supporters can find replays of games across various online platforms.
Perhaps the best place to start for fans hoping to relive some past Dukes glory is with the school’s own website. Clicking on JMUSports.com/Madizone brings up the archives of JMU’s in-house streaming broadcasts.
The Madizone archives generally go back about one year. So fans interested in watching, say, the Dukes’ WNIT victory against Virginia Tech from last season may only have a limited time to do so.
Subscription services also offer replays of some of the most recent JMU contests. The 2019-20 school year marked the first for the Colonial Athletic Association in a deal with streaming provider FloSports.
“Typically after a year they are no longer available (on Madizone),” JMU Director of Broadcast Services Curt Dudley said. “If you also have the FloSports subscription you should be able to go back and watch any game that was not on Madizone.”
The original contract between the CAA and FloSports called for the exclusive streaming of more than 300 events on the Flo app. The cancellation of spring seasons cut that number, but more than 50 football and more than 130 men’s and women’s basketball games are available for replay.
Among them are the final men’s and women’s basketball games at JMU’s Convocation Center.
ESPN+, the subscription streaming service from the sports industry giant, also offers several JMU road contests from the past year. Among them are several Dukes softball and baseball contests from February and March, including Dukes softball victories against Virginia and North Carolina.
YouTube provides more limited, but free, offerings of selected full games. A search for James Madison Football provides, at least for the time being, replays of the Dukes run to the FCS title game this fall.
A similar search for softball comes up with an entire three-hour showing of last May’s 12-inning marathon NCAA Regional game between JMU and Michigan. The Dukes lost that game despite one of the school’s all-time great pitching performances from All-American Megan Good, but for better memories a highlight package of the next day’s double-header sweep of the Wolverines to advance to the Super Regionals is also easy to find.
Lacrosse fans hoping to relive JMU’s 2018 national title may have a tougher time finding that game, but YouTube does have a complete replay of that year’s NCAA semifinal victory against North Carolina.
As large numbers of people are left without live sports during a time that would have featured some of JMU’s most successful programs, it wouldn’t be surprising to see fans turn to these alternatives.
“I have seen some people on social media who have gone back and watched some of the games that were there,” Dudley said. “I’m sure everybody is going to get creative in a lot of ways.”
