As James Madison gets into the heart of its Colonial Athletic Association schedule, the Dukes have been relatively fortunate to avoid any major injuries thus far.
But JMU has been banged up just enough that fourth-year head coach Sean O'Regan has had to ask for a little more from the two freshmen on his otherwise veteran squad.
Now past the midway point of their debut seasons, Kiki Jefferson and Rayne Tucker have responded.
“I think it was a glimpse of what’s to come for them,” O’Regan said. “I can’t even say either one of their performances surprises me. I thought Rayne’s defense in the Wilmington game was the reason for so much positive momentum.”
As the Dukes (13-3, 4-1 CAA) prepare to play host to Hofstra (3-13, 0-5) at 7 p.m. Friday, O'Regan isn't sure if he'll have center Kayla Cooper-Williams - who missed the past two games with a minor injury.
But in her absence, JMU got what might be described as breakout performances from Jefferson and Tucker.
Cooper-Williams easily leads the CAA in rebounds and blocked shots, averaging more than 10 boards and three blocks per game. As she sat out Sunday against College of Charleston, Jefferson picked up the rebounding slack, earning CAA Rookie of the Week honors after scoring 21 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
“For me, it’s confidence,” Jefferson said. “I have more confidence because Coach O has confidence in me. So I know any position he’s put me in is a position to help the team. When somebody is out it’s not really about doing more of what they do, but playing our game as best as we can. So if it’s getting more rebounds or just knowing not to take a play off, we have to fill in the pieces that way.”
Tucker’s numbers aren’t as flashy, averaging 2.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. The freshman is beginning to play a lot like her mentor Cooper-Williams, the all-time shot blocker leader at JMU.
A week ago against UNC Wilmington, Tucker scored just two points in 25 minutes but grabbed five rebounds with five steals and a pair of blocked shots. At Charleston, she scored seven points in 19 minutes with seven rebounds and five blocks.
“When I came here they kind of talked about being like Coop,” Tucker said. “So I look up to her. Especially on the defensive end with her being (CAA) defensive player of the year and her block record and stuff. It’s such an opportunity to be able to learn from her before I’m one of the only ones at my position next year.”
Tucker has certainly followed the lead of Cooper-Williams and Jefferson takes after preseason CAA Player of the Year Kamiah Smalls in some ways.
Thus, O’Regan said one reason they are finding success early is an understanding of their own skills and limitations.
“I like them having the freedom of being themselves,” O’Regan said. “The more you are doing your natural thing, the better for all of us. You just have to do it within the confines of our system.”
