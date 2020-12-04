James Madison’s big game is no more.
The Dukes put men’s basketball activities on pause Friday night following a positive COVID-19 test within the program. JMU was scheduled to play host to Maryland at 3 p.m. Saturday, a game that will not be played as scheduled according to a press release from the school.
The Terrapins were to become the first Power 5 conference opponent to visit JMU’s new $139.5 million Atlantic Union Bank Center, though total attendance, including game-day operations staff, at the venue has been limited to 250 all season due to state regulations.
“The program discovered the positive test on Friday during regular surveillance testing,” the James Madison release read in part. “When informed, a second test was conducted and also indicated a positive. In accordance with contact tracing guidelines, Saturday's contest against Maryland will not be played as scheduled. Further testing and consultation is currently underway to determine the status of games against Old Dominion and Coppin State.”
The websites for both schools now list the game as canceled.
The official announcement came from JMU at approximately 6:45 pm. Friday. Maryland, which defeated Saint Peter’s at home Friday afternoon 90-57, was scheduled to depart College Park by bus around 7 p.m. and spend the night in Harrisonburg.
JMU was already a replacement on the Terrapins schedule after Maryland had games against Towson and George Mason called off this week for similar reasons.
George Mason was also originally scheduled to play James Madison in Richmond on Dec. 12, but that game was called off along with two others for the Patriots. JMU quickly added a game against Coppin State for Thursday at 4 p.m.
It’s not yet clear if that game vs. the Eagles in Baltimore, or a Monday home game against Old Dominion, will happen for the Dukes.
Maryland is a member of the Big Ten, which in September adopted more stringent COVID-19 protocols than most other conferences ahead of the league’s return to football competition. The Big Ten requires athletes, coaches, trainers and others in close contact with teams to undergo daily antigen testing.
Additionally, once a positive case was discovered within the JMU program Maryland was no longer allowed to play against the Dukes, regardless of any contact tracing details.
Contact tracing now will be the key to how the next couple of weeks unfold for first-year coach Mark Byington’s team. The Dukes played their season opener against Limestone with sophomore forward Michael Christmas in isolation away from the team due to contact tracing, but the rest of the team was cleared to play.
The JMU women also opened its season with four players in isolation after a single player tested positive. Distancing practices during team activities allowed the Dukes to play their season opener against Mount St. Mary’s with nine available players despite the positive test. The JMU women are slated to host George Mason on Sunday.
“Every scenario relating to testing is going to be different,” JMU director of athletics communications Jason Krech said. “Each positive test, and contact tracing that goes along with it has different outcomes and effects on a program.”
