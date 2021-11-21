James Madison may be excited to enter the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoff for the final time, but Sunday’s announcement of their postseason road to Frisco, Texas, was met with stone cold silence from the Dukes.
JMU, ranked second in the Stats Perform FCS poll, was given the No. 3 seed in the playoff as the team watched the bracket unveiling from the club level suites at Bridgeforth Stadium. Defending national champion Sam Houston was the No. 1 overall seed, to nobody’s surprise, but North Dakota State was awarded the No. 2 position.
That means if both JMU and NDSU advance to the national semifinals, the Dukes will have to make a trip to Fargo. While JMU coach Curt Cignetti was adamant following the Dukes’ blowout win against Towson on Saturday that his team was worthy of the second seed, as JMU players and coaches read social media and national coverage late Saturday and early Sunday, the became prepared to see their team pop up third.
Still, there was no celebration nor harsh words from the Dukes when they appeared on the ESPNU broadcast. JMU, which will move to the FBS level and the Sun Belt conference, appeared to take a business-like approach to a run at a third FCS title in school history.
“It is what it is,” JMU redshirt senior defensive lineman Mike Greene said. “Like Coach said, any team that goes out there we have to play them between the white lines. We’ll have a good team out there every week. We didn’t want to travel in the playoffs, but it happened, so we’re going to go out there and fight every week.”
JMU has games to worry about before visiting North Dakota State becomes a concern. The Dukes earned a first-round bye and will take on either Florida A&M or Southeastern Louisiana at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Sacramento State was the No. 4 seed ahead of No. 5 Villanova, which handed JMU its only loss of the season. Montana was the No. 6 seed and East Tennessee State No. 7 with Montana State earning the final national seed.
North Dakota State isn’t the only stiff challenge on JMU’s side of the bracket. Montana, fresh off a convincing victory against then third-ranked Montana State, would visit Harrisonburg for a quarterfinals match up should both teams advance.
“We’ll do some advance work on Florida A&M and Southeast Louisiana,” Cignetti said. “We’ll get all the teams that are in our bracket into our system so we have tape on all of them and can take a little look. I had a couple of minutes to look at Twitter and you see all the speculation. You would think that you have been ranked No. 2 most of the year you would be two. But last spring we were ranked No. 1 and went to three. Hey, you gotta beat them on the field. It doesn’t matter who you play.”
Many in the JMU camp felt the Dukes had a solid claim on No. 2 considering the Dukes lone loss was to No. 5 Villanova by a point while The Bison’s only setback was an eight-point loss at unseeded South Dakota State.
JMU also shared one common opponent with NDSU. The Bison topped Towson 35-7 early in the season. JMU scored a 56-10 victory against the Tigers on Saturday.
“I was hoping for two, but I wasn’t super shocked with three,” JMU quarterback Cole Johnson said. “Any teams you play in the playoffs now are good teams. I’m excited to see who we play next week.”
