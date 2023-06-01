When James Madison alumnus and Dukes sports fan David Centofante heard coaches and administrators complain about the difficulty in putting together schedules for JMU’s teams, it reignited an old idea.
With that RivalMaker, a website and app designed to streamline sports scheduling at the college level, was born.
“Back in like 2012, I remember reading about how scheduling was done through message boards and personal relationships,” Centofante said. “I started looking into it a little bit, and I knew the problem could be solved, but I’m not a terribly technical person and at the time I couldn’t figure out how to technically solve the problem. Time went by, and just recently I started looking at the problem again and we’re at the point where technology development is available to a lot of people.”
RivalMaker is currently available for use scheduling women’s college basketball games, with plans to expand to men’s basketball and other sports in the future. Teams from the Ivy League, Mountain West, Summit League, ACC and Northeast Conference have already signed up.
Coaches and staffers can log in and use the calendar on the websites and choose dates when they are looking for a game. Once a team declares its availability for a certain date — with the option to specify certain things they are looking for: home or away games, home-and-home series, etc. — it can now see what other teams are also looking to play on the same day.
If a pair of schools decide to play, they can even negotiate terms on the website before sending out contracts to finalize.
The technology is designed to eliminate frustrating games of phone tag between coaches and directors of basketball operations as they simultaneously bargain with multiple schools.
“Inefficient market places are bad all around for everyone involved,” Centofante said. “You don’t actually have a good means of comparison. That’s really what I saw with the scheduling system. Geography plays into it too. How competitive you are plays into it. When you have 360-some odd schools, you have a lot of considerations about what makes things difficult to schedule. I basically took in all those concerns and thought about how to solve for those things.”
Centofante, a 2008 JMU grad originally from Virginia who now lives in Alabama, is a full-time employee of the federal government. But he said he’s often compelled to look for side projects that hit on a special interest. With the idea for RivalMaker in mind, he partnered with another JMU graduate, Chase Horvath, to help develop the website.
Horvath’s experience in engineering, sales and consulting across a variety of industries led to him becoming the co-founder of RivalMaker, bringing Centofante’s idea to life on the technical side.
As coaches and conferences look even more closely at their scheduling strategies to help increase odds of making postseason tournaments, getting games has become even more difficult, especially for mid-major programs such as Centofante and Horvath’s alma mater.
The company started out with women’s basketball because of the proliferation of young female coaches, who not only may lack the extensive rolodex of fellow coaches as they start out in the business, but also belong to a demographic that studies show is more likely to embrace technology to solve problems.
The hope is that the client base continues to grow and RivalMaker streamlines the process across the board.
“You can have a better idea of the landscape for any day you need to look at,” Centofante said. “You’re not guessing. You’re not sifting through message boards or making cold calls. You’re not having chance interactions at a recruiting event. It’s a much more scientific, modern way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.