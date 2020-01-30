With expectations and goals that include a Colonial Athletic Association championship and NCAA Tournament berth, James Madison’s women’s basketball team has made it a priority not to look too far ahead.
But even with the mindset to not look past the next game, it is easy to see this is a key weekend for the Dukes in the grand scheme of things. JMU heads north for a Friday night game against an underachieving Delaware team before making the quick trip into Philadelphia for Sunday’s matchup at Drexel.
It’s a road trip that could go a long way toward determining the top seed in March’s CAA Tournament, and JMU coach Sean O’Regan thinks his team is prepared.
“We’re a really hard out because of all our experience,” O’Regan said. “They know exactly what they are supposed to be doing. They’ve been through so many battles.”
The Dukes and Dragons are tied for the lead atop the CAA standings and a visit to Drexel is one of the precious few opportunities for JMU to pick up an NCAA Tournament-resume building road win.
JMU enters the weekend 15-3 and 6-1 in the CAA with an RPI ranking of No. 44. Drexel (13-6, 6-1 CAA) sits at No. 70 in the RPI and each likely represents the only opportunities for Top 100 victories remaining on their schedules.
But first, the Dukes have to get past Delaware. Despite welcoming back 2018 CAA Player of the Year Nicole Enabosi, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, the Blue Hens (6-12, 2-5) have struggled. Even with a supporting cast that includes Jasmine Dickey, a CAA All-Rookie team selection last year, and Samone DeFreese, a second-team All-CAA pick in 2019, Delaware has lacked consistency.
JMU expects to have Kayla Cooper-Williams back Friday against the Blue Hens. The Dukes managed to keep pace with Drexel atop the standings despite missing last season’s CAA Defensive Player of the Year for four games.
“It’s amazing how the standard is still where it is for our team with a defensive player of the year and all-conference player not being able to play,” O’Regan said. “For me, that’s a really impressive mentality.”
The Dukes and Blue Hens on Friday will start at 7 p.m. with the Super Bowl Sunday contest at Drexel in downtown Philly set for a 2 p.m. start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.