Under fourth-year head coach Sean O’Regan, James Madison has enjoyed a variety of celebrations.
The Dukes have hoisted regular-season championship trophies. They’ve honored players with 1,000 points or rebounds and knocked former JMU coach Kenny Brooks and his Virginia Tech Hokies out of the postseason.
O’Regan’s squads have also taken merciless revenge on the Colonial Athletic Association teams that have, on rare occasions, beaten them. They’ve danced as streamers fell after winning the final game at the Convocation Center.
The one thing JMU hasn’t done in four years is cut down nets.
“Yeah, we enjoy each win, but we know we have to stay focused on the next game and what’s ahead of us,” JMU’s recently crowned CAA Player of the Year Kamiah Smalls said. “There are bigger goals in front of us and we have to keep the right mindset to reach those.”
Thursday, the Dukes open the CAA Tournament at Elon chasing the elusive tourney title and the automatic NCAA Tournament bid that comes with it.
James Madison (25-4, 16-2 CAA) enters the league playoff as the No. 2 seed after tying for first with Drexel and will face either No. 7 Elon or No. 10 Hofstra in the quarterfinals at approximately 5 p.m.
“I want us to be focused,” O’Regan said. “Because I think we are the best, most talented team in the tournament. What we have to do is make sure we are locked into our game plan for whoever we play, whatever time it is. When the ball goes up, we better be focused to execute that game plan.”
JMU has finished at least tied for the conference regular-season crown three straight seasons, including this one. But the Dukes have left the CAA Tournament disappointed and headed for the WNIT each time.
The Dukes are again on the NCAA Tournament bubble as the postseason begins. As of Wednesday, JMU had an RPI ranking of No. 31 and ESPN listed the Dukes as one of the last four teams in and a No. 11 seed in its projected bracket.
Should JMU advance to the CAA title game against Drexel, even a loss would leave it with a decent NCAA resume. But only a conference tournament championship would make the Dukes a lock.
“I know there is an added element of pressure,” O’Regan said. “But for me if we just go out there and be ourselves, there is no pressure. Sure it’s a tournament, but it’s healthy though. A tournament can help you shine because it elevates your focus. It elevates your energy level.”
This JMU team may be O’Regan’s most prepared for a huge postseason. The Dukes boast five seniors who have all been regular starters at some point in their careers and were a part of a run to the WNIT semifinals a year ago.
That 2019 WNIT field has turned out to be quite impressive. All four semifinalists brought back large chunks of their rosters and Northwestern (RPI No. 11), TCU (20) and Arizona (30) all are in the mix to host opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
For JMU, that WNIT experience not only was preparation for the tournaments ahead, it was also in some ways validation that the Dukes deserve to be in the discussion with teams that could advance in this year’s NCAA Tournament.
“You can ride that WNIT run into next year, and I think a lot of programs have done that into an NCAA Tournament,” O’Regan said. “Northwestern has had an absolutely phenomenal year, winning a share of the Big Ten title. I think it says a lot. I think it’s hard to sustain what we’ve done. I do think it helped our group. You grow in your confidence.”
CAA commissioner Joe D'Antonio told the News-Record late Wednesday afternoon the tourney would go on as scheduled, despite coronavirus concerns that forced the NCAA to announce Wednesday that no fans would be allowed at March Madness games.
