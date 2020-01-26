James Madison coach Sean O’Regan started warning his team early in the season that Northeastern would be a team to worry about once Colonial Athletic Association play began.
Sunday afternoon at the Convocation Center the Huskies showed why, hanging with the Dukes before JMU’s firepower proved too much in a 67-54 victory.
The Huskies (8-10, 4-3 CAA) made key adjustments against JMU’s 1-3-1 half court trap and got an impressive performance from junior Stella Clark. But even playing without injured standout Kayla Cooper-Williams for the fourth-consecutive game, the Dukes (15-3, 6-1) were too much to handle.
Freshman Kiki Jefferson scored 17 points to pace JMU. Senior Lexie Barrier added 15 and four assists. Jackie Benitez scored 13 and Kamiah Smalls finished with 10 points, four assists and four steals as the Dukes won their eighth straight home game in front of 2,796 fans.
“I have not been a pressing coach, but I think it helps us get going sometimes,” O’Regan said. “But what it does is it changes our matchups like crazy. I backed off it a little in the second half just so we could keep our matchups straight. For our kids, it is a little easier to lock in defensively if we are just straight man-to-man, but I like getting our offense going with the press.”
Stella Clark played all 40 minutes and led the Huskies with 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists, but JMU had too much length and depth.
Devon Merritt added nine points for the Dukes while Jaylin Carodine and Rayne Tucker each came off the bench to grab nine rebounds. Tucker also blocked four shots.
“As a team we have to put an extra emphasis on grabbing boards,” Barrier said. “And it’s been going really well for us that we have been able to have balanced scoring and everybody has been kind of hot in some way.”
Barrier drained a pair of 3-pointers in the game’s first five minutes, and just as it did two days ago against Hofstra, JMU’s trapping full-court defense caused early issues for Northeastern. The Huskies went five minutes without a field goal to open the game as the Dukes built an 11-2 lead.
“I thought we played well and we turned it on, but that’s a tough way to start digging a hole,” Northeastern coach Kelly Cole said. “I don’t know if we had our feet underneath us when we started. There is something about walking into a purple gym. We’ve got a lot of young kids and it’s tough to make it happen right off the bat.”
The JMU press forced seven Northeastern turnovers in the first quarter alone, but when the Huskies were able to advance the ball into the front court they often found ways to score, shooting 58 percent from the field in the first half, and managed to keep it close. A 3-pointer by Anna Boruta cut the Dukes’ lead to 26-24 with just a couple minutes left in the first half.
Northeastern was once again within two points just seconds into the start of the second period when Clark knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 34-32 Dukes. But JMU responded with a 9-0 run over the next three minutes to regain a bit of a cushion, but the Huskies never quite went away until a 3-pointer by Benitez gave JMU a 12-point lead with a little more than three minutes to go.
“I was really impressed with our bench again today,” O’Regan said. “But overall, I thought everybody was good. Kiki gave us good energy. Lexie had a big bucket. Kamiah is playing so solid right now, and unselfish. And Jackie is just running around putting the nail in the coffin.”
