The Dukes are ready for Election Day.
Athletes at James Madison have been particularly active in the political process this year, helping push for initiatives that have raised awareness and ability to vote in the 2020 election. As of last week, 11 of JMU’s 12 varsity programs had seen 100 percent voter registration among those eligible.
“The awareness is definitely a lot higher this year, more so than it has been in the past,” Dukes senior men’s basketball player Matt Lewis said. “I think that is because of all the tragic events that have opened eyes of older people and younger people of our generation to get involved in politics and voting.”
JMU, the Colonial Athletic Association and the NCAA have all taken steps to emphasize voting among college athletes this fall. But in many ways it’s an effort that emerged from the players themselves.
At James Madison, Nikki Oppenheimer, a junior guard on the women’s basketball team, was particularly active in not only pushing for her peers to register and vote, but also to work with the institutions to make it easier.
Oppenheimer sits on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee at JMU, and initially this summer asked Dukes coach Sean O’Regan to make it a requirement for players on the women’s basketball team to be registered to vote.
“We started getting our team registered to vote this summer, and I brought it up to other SAAC reps that we should really try to get all student athletes registered to vote,” Oppenheimer said. “Voter turnout for millennials is a lot lower than that of older generations. I worked with Sinead [Sargeant] from the track and field team, and she and I really focused on trying to get all the student athletes registered to vote.”
The push eventually extended to the entire CAA, to which Oppenheimer was a liaison to the league office, and the NCAA even made Election Day a mandatory day off with no team activities across Division I.
While many people have already voted either with an absentee ballot or through the early voting process, Oppenheimer planned to use Tuesday -- a rare day off in November for a basketball player -- to continue working toward getting college athletes to the polls.
“I voted early, so I got that out of the way and I’ll be helping at the on-campus precinct at the Convocation Center,” Oppenheimer said. “We’re all registered now, but we have to vote, that’s the next step. We’ve been trying to make sure there are carpools to get people to the polls if they vote in Virginia, but also being COVID friendly without mixing teams in a ride. But especially if you’ve already voted I think giving rides to the polls or volunteering at a polling place is really important.”
All in all, the efforts across the board have been appreciated by JMU athletes.
“It’s just a really part of being an American and an American citizen is just letting your voice be heard and being aware of everything that is going on around us,” senior men’s basketball forward Zach Jacobs said. “It’s been really nice to see that come through and to see it across the JMU athletic department with almost all athletes registering to vote. We had a meeting the other day and almost everybody had already voted in some capacity, so it is cool to see that.”
