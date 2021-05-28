For much of the spring, an abbreviated schedule was less than ideal for the James Madison softball team. But now, as the Dukes have survived and advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals, it could play to their advantage.
“Our players are fresh,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “A 56-game season is a long season. It’s a lot of games.”
JMU was scheduled to begin a best-of-three series at Missouri at 9 p.m. Friday. The winner advances to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. The Dukes enter with an Division I best 37-1 record, but in the midst of the pandemic they didn’t play as many games or as challenging a schedule as the program usually does.
February tournaments loaded with Power 5 conference opponents were a no-go. Regular season contests against solid mid-major foes Liberty and George Washington were canceled as well. As a result, a poor strength of schedule meant JMU was seeded third in the Knoxville Regional.
The Dukes have won at least 42 games in every full season since 2013 and three times have won 50 or more. Saturday will mark just the 40th game total for the 2021 slate. JMU faces a Mizzou squad that played 53 regular season games and had to go through a rigorous SEC schedule.
LaPorte said her players have some extra energy.
“Sometimes when we get to this point in the season legs are tired and arms are tired,” LaPorte said. “I don’t feel like they are at that point right now. I feel like they have so much left in them. So we have to look at the other side of things. Yes, games were taken away, but the whole point of the year is to get to this time. Why not be fresh?”
JMU also boasts an ace pitcher who wasn’t overworked during the regular season. Odicci Alexander entered the weekend with a 14-0 record and a 1.04 ERA. After missing a month with a hamstring injury in the middle of the season, she’s thrown just 101 innings.
Last week in Knoxville, Alexander threw 348 pitches across three starts and showed no signs of fatigue until the third day. After bowing to Alissa Humphrey in the middle of the regional championship game, Alexander returned to the circle refreshed and picked up the save.
“Honestly, it’s probably the best performance I’ve ever seen out of a player at JMU,” LaPorte said. “It’s pretty unbelievable what she was able to do.”
The Dukes are hoping a rested Alexander can offer a similar showing against the Tigers.
JMU isn't the only Commonwealth team chasing a World Series berth. Virginia Tech opened the Super Regional on Thursday night with a 7-2 victory at reigning NCAA champion UCLA.
Turner Ashby High School graduate Cana Davis has started 23 games for the Hokies after missing last season with injury. The year before she was named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll. Davis is hitting .304 with six home runs and five doubles through Thursday.
Her mother, Mary, played volleyball at Marymount University in Arlington.
