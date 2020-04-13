A month after the season came to a premature end, and two weeks since the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to spring-sport athletes, there are still plenty of questions for players and coaches affected. James Madison lacrosse is no exception.
“Everything is compromised,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe said. “We’re not even in a position to make tangible plans for the future because everything is unknown.”
While the NCAA decision makes it possible for seniors who might have otherwise exhausted their eligibility to return to school and play, Klaes-Bawcombe said it’s not a simple decision to return.
Some players may have already accepted jobs following graduation. Others had plans to attend grad school outside of JMU while others have to consider the cost of returning to play a sport that doesn’t provide full scholarships for the entire roster.
Those are the concerns that came up almost as soon as the possibility of bringing back seniors was proposed - but even weeks later many still don’t have answers.
“It’s a hard time,” Klaes-Bawcombe said. “We’re trying to plan, but we don’t have all the answers. It’s all kind of just discussion right now.”
The Dukes had eight seniors on the roster for the 2020 season and signed nine incoming freshmen for 2021. At this point, it isn’t clear who will be on the JMU roster next spring.
“The whole concept of eligibility being granted, just because they have another year of eligibility doesn’t necessarily mean that it makes sense for everyone to return. We’re not a counter sport, which means not everyone gets full scholarships. Just because the eligibility is there doesn’t mean there is an academic plan that will match their timeline or that they could afford.”
Some seniors, including attackers Maddie McDaniel and Logan Brennan and defender Emma Johnson, could help make JMU one of the favorites to make a deep run in next year’s NCAA Tournament if they decide to come back to the Dukes. JMU was ranked No. 13 in the final IWLCA poll of 2020.
But Klaes-Bawcombe said she’s still in discussions with the senior class about who will be able to return for the 2021 season. Some may continue their lacrosse careers elsewhere to move in tandem with their grad school plans.
“No concrete decisions have been made by anyone,” Klaes-Bawcombe said. “A few have put their names in the transfer portal. A few are only looking at JMU, but right now they are still soliciting information. Some of them will probably find that other institutions will be able to provide a better opportunity in the specific areas they are interested in. Even though there are loyalties to JMU athletically, it’s hard.”
In an unprecedented time with a season left incomplete, for Klaes-Bawcombe one of the proudest accomplishments is simply producing a team of players who have multiple options available to them.
“If there is another opportunity out there because you have made yourself marketable, then we expect you to pursue that,” she said. “I think that is a really hard place to be right now as a coach and an athlete, but it is exciting too because our athletes are marketable. People are interested in them because of the experience they’ve had here within the program and as students at JMU.”
