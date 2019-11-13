Wednesday was quite a day for women's sports at James Madison with two of the Dukes' premier programs finalizing historic recruiting hauls on the first day of the NCAA's fall signing period.
By mid-morning, JMU had announced five new signees for Sean O'Regan's women's basketball program and a full slate of nine signed prospects for Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe's lacrosse team. Jamia Hazell, a four-star point guard from Raleigh, N.C., and two-time US Lacrosse All-American Katelyn Morgan from Marietta, Ga., headline the respective classes.
For Klaes-Bawcombe's lacrosse program, the Dukes are seeing some of the fruits of their 2018 NCAA championship with this class, including some of the first verbal commits to come after JMU hoisted the trophy.
The program has also increased its profile across the continent and JMU's traditional northeastern recruiting base has expanded dramatically. In addition to landing Morgan out of Georgia, the Dukes also signed a Northern Virginia product, Charlotte Smith, who played for The Hills Academy in Canada and moved into the Upper Midwest.
"Competing for a national championship helped us expand our traditional East Coast recruiting network to establish a national presence," Klaes-Bawcombe said in a press release. "Reflecting upon our trip to the big stage, we will continue to stay true to our roots and what has brought us success recruiting and signing the best lacrosse players and brightest students from the lacrosse hotbed."
Olivia Mattis, a US Lacrosse All-American attacker, along with her twin sister Geneva, became the first Minnesota products to sign with the Dukes. Geneva Mattis led the state in assists and points last spring as the sisters led Lakeville North to the Minnesota state semifinals.
JMU also signed midfielder Maggie Clark and defender Nicholle Marshall out of New York; middle Lizzy Pirisino and defender Alex Pirisino from St. Paul's School for Girls in Maryland and New Hope, Penn., defender Carolyn Thistlewaite.
For O'Regan's basketball program, the Dukes continued to build off 14 straight postseason appearances as the addition of Hazell, one of ESPN's Top 100 prospects, becomes part of a five-woman class of 2020.
"Jamia is an athletic scoring combo guard that has great defensive prowess," O'Regan said in a statement. "She also has a great ability to get to the rim and create shots for others."
In addition to pulling Hazell out of North Carolina, and sharpshooting forward Peyton McDaniel from Birdsboro, Penn., the Dukes did quite well in their home state.
Annalicia Goodman, a 6-4 big from Newport News, is rated one of the top-30 centers in the nation by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report, and is joined in the class by 5-7 point guard Bailey Williams from Cosby High School in Midlothian. She is the daughter of former JMU quarterback Eric WIlliams.
JMU, of course, also added local standout Steph Ouderkick, a 6-2 forward who was the Virginia High School League Class 3A Player of the Year after leading Spotswood to a state championship last season.
"Steph is one of the most efficient players I've seen in a long time," O'Regan said. "She can score in so many ways. She has great size and plays like a guard. Her game has grown so much in the last three years. We are elated to have Steph join the family."
