Former James Madison defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman helped establish the Dukes’ speed-based four-man front before taking a job at Rutgers this offseason. With Bryant Haines now running the Dukes’ defense, the look up front isn’t expected to change a whole lot and getting pressure from the edge should continue to be a hallmark for JMU.
Fortunately for the Dukes, there still seems to be plenty of speed and talent at the defensive end spots. With a pair of outside rushers who combined for 14 sacks in 2021 back for another year. JMU will certainly miss Bryce Carter, who had 21 tackles for a loss and forced three fumbles last season, but experience and depth shouldn’t be a huge issue as JMU looks to have already bolstered the position group with newcomers already in camp for the spring.
KEY RETURNING PLAYERS
Isaac Ukwu, RS Sr.
Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji, RS Jr.
Mikail Kamara, RS Fr.
Jalen Green, RS Jr.
Antonio Colclough, RS Jr.
KEY NEWCOMERS
Jamare Edwards, RS Sr.
Greyson Cadd, Fr.
KEY LOSSES
Bryce Carter
PAST POSITION SUCCESS
JMU has built its defensive prowess around the idea of speedy players getting to the ball fast, and the defensive end spots have been a key source of that success in recent years. Working as an outside rusher for the Dukes has been a pathway to the NFL for multiple former Dukes, including Arthur Moats, Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka.
Bryce Carter started his career at Towson, but flourished with JMU last season, racking up nine sacks and seven quarterback hurries. Now he’ll try to be the latest Duke to turn his success in Harrisonburg into a professional football career.
WHAT TO WATCH
Isaac Ukwu matched Carter sack for sack last season and seems to be next in line to become JMU’s next great at the position. Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji also showed an ability to disrupt proceedings in the backfield and should challenge for a starting spot vacated by Carter.
But don’t count out young Mikail Kamara either. The Ashburn product could bring a little more heft to the defensive end spot and started six games in the spring of 2020 before missing last season with an injury. He could be a factor as he gets back into the mix.
Marshall transfer Jamare Edwards was a defensive end prospect coming out of high school, but played a lot of defensive tackle for the Thundering Herd. JMU might have the option to use him at one or both spots with an impressive mix of speed and size at 6-3, 275 pounds.
POSITION OUTLOOK
Assuming Edwards spends most of his time on the inside, Ukwu and Nwabuoku-Okonji look like the pillars on each end of this front four. But if Kamara returns as promising as he appeared in the spring of 2020 when he had three sacks, this group of defensive ends could be a solid as last season even with the loss of Bryce Carter.
The ability to pressure and contain from the outside becomes all the more important as JMU prepares to face a slew of great quarterbacks in its first FBS season. This group might not be as stacked as a few years ago when Daka and Ron’Dell Carter dominated from both sides of the ball, but it doesn’t look like there’s been a huge drop off either.
Ukwu in particular seems ready to shine on a bigger stage. If players such as Jalen Green and Antonio Colclough, two-deep players who had moments last season, show an ability to provide depth this spring it makes the outlook for the entire defense all the more bright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.