You’d have to forgive a casual college basketball fan if they hadn’t been paying a lot of attention to James Madison up to this point. The Dukes had been an afterthought at best the past few years, but first-year coach Mark Byington is scheduled to take the team to visit his alma mater, UNC Wilmington, early next week with suddenly a lot on the line.
The Dukes (10-5, 5-1 CAA) are now slated to play two games against the Seahawks on Tuesday and Wednesday. With a pair of victories JMU would pull into a tie with Northeastern atop the Colonial Athletic Association. The Huskies (8-6, 7-1) are off this week as it continues a COVID-related pause and haven’t played since losing to JMU on Jan. 24.
For any team leading its conference in February, it’s fair to start considering the NCAA Tournament (or at least the NIT, which invites any regular-season champ that doesn’t make the NCAA field) a very realistic possibility.
Which brings us to the second reason JMU’s games at UNCW are perhaps the most important the Dukes have played in years. James Madison is two contests away from reaching the minimum needed for postseason play.
The Dukes have played 15 total games and six in the conference. Three of those games were against non-Division I opponents, meaning the Dukes need two more to reach the 13 for NCAA Tournament eligibility in the COVID-19 era.
The CAA has also set 13 total games as the standard for eligibility in the conference tournament. Eight is the league’s magic number for conference games. Teams may play in the CAA Tournament with fewer than eight games, but it will have a negative consequence on seeding.
Teams that complete at least eight games will be seeded according to winning percentage. A team that finishes with less than eight games will have losses added to its total. For example, a 5-1 CAA record would be seeded as 5-3. JMU, Charleston, Drexel, UNCW and Elon are the CAA teams that have yet to play eight conference games.
In a season where truly nothing is guaranteed, simply getting the games in at Wilmington will be a huge deal for JMU. Sweeten the pot with a victory or two and things could get quite interesting in Harrisonburg.
CLARK OUT FOR RAMS
VCU, which sits in second place in the Atlantic 10 just a game behind St. Bonaventure, will have to get through the rest of the season with limited depth in the backcourt. Point guard Tre Clark abruptly left the team this week, entering the transfer portal.
The circumstances surrounding Clark’s departure are a bit mysterious. A sophomore from Covington, Ga., Clark was averaging nearly six points, two steals and two assists per game while backing up freshman Ace Baldwin.
Clark warmed up with the Rams prior to Wednesday’s victory at Rhode Island, but he was not on the bench with VCU after the game began. Rams coach Mike Rhodes said later that Clark was under “university suspension.” By Friday he was in the transfer portal.
COMMONWEALTH TOP 5
The weekly power ranking of the state’s top programs:
1. VIRGINIA TECH (13-4, 7-3 ACC)
We’ll give the Hokie a slight nod here after securing a head-to-head victory with rival Virginia, but Mike Young’s team followed it up with an uninspiring loss at Pittsburgh. Virginia Tech has some impressive wins, sitting at 4-0 against the AP Top 25, but the past week is an example of just how hard Tech is to judge. The U.Va. win suggests a team capable of a deep NCAA Tournament run, but the Pitt loss makes it seem an early exit could be just as likely.
2. VIRGINIA (12-3, 8-1 ACC)
The overall record looks good, but doesn’t hold up to deeper inspection. In a down ACC, Virginia just isn’t acquiring impressive victories and when it had an opportunity to pick up one at Virginia Tech, the Cavaliers faltered. With North Carolina and Duke having bad seasons, there aren’t a lot of opportunities remaining for Virginia to prove it belongs on a high seed line come March.
3. VCU (13-4, 6-2 A-10)
The Rams have now won three in a row, including a buzzer-beating victory against a solid Rhode Island team. It’s a crucial time for VCU as the Rams are officially an NCAA bubble team now. Can Bones Hyland carry this VCU team back to the tournament? The Rams will also be asking a lot of freshman point guard Ace Baldwin down the stretch.
4. RICHMOND (10-4, 4-2 A-10)
The Spiders have just been saddled with bad luck related to COVID-19 lately. If it seems like it has been forever since Richmond played a game, that’s because it was back on Jan. 26. Chris Mooney’s team still might be one that could rise up and win the Atlantic 10, but the Spiders are going to need to get back on the court and quickly get up to speed.
5. LIBERTY (14-5, 6-2 ASUN)
The Flames hit a bit of a midseason lull after an impressive non-conference run. But Liberty has now won three straight and is back on top in the Atlantic Sun. The Flames were scheduled to have a tuneup game against Lancaster Bible College on Friday evening after two games against North Florida were postponed.
WORTH MENTIONING, RADFORD: The Highlanders (12-7, 11-2 Big South) returned from a COVID pause to beat USC Upstate and were scheduled to play again on Friday evening. If Mike Jones' team can take care of business it will set up the Big South series of the year with first-place Winthrop scheduled to visit Radford Feb. 11 and 12. The Highlanders have an opportunity to take over first place in the conference if they can keep winning.
