With the holidays fast approaching, the gift James Madison women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan would like to give fans this year is a high-octane offense.
JMU returned its five leading scorers from last season, fueling expectations the Dukes might put up some huge offensive numbers. So far it’s been hit or miss, with JMU averaging 66 points per game after being held in the 40s each of the past two contests.
“We need to work on our tempo,” O’Regan said. “We just came off a weekend where we didn’t score 50 points in a game. We need to work on our execution offensively and defensively.”
Certain factors have come into play early on to create offensive struggles. The Dukes (6-2) have had to deal with some injuries. The defensive styles of some opponents and simply poor shooting at times have also played a role.
But in the midst of a break between games of more than two weeks, JMU is relatively healthy and working on aspects of the game that could lead to an offensive breakout.
“There’s nothing monumental, nothing that we’re failing at,” O’Regan said. “But we’ve got to score more than 50 points no matter what the defense. Tempo is great right now because we can condition, and working on your tempo is instant conditioning.”
Senior sharpshooter Jackie Benitez missed the first three games of the season. Upon her return to the lineup point guard Madison Green was out for a pair of games. Now the Dukes hope to find a rhythm with a fully equipped backcourt going forward.
“We’re going to get into more of a rhythm with everyone back and everyone gets more comfortable in those roles,” senior guard Kamiah Smalls said. “We’ve got to keep shooting because we know eventually the shots are going to start to fall.”
Recent history suggests making strides during the exam break is well within the realm of possibility. The Dukes saw an offensive uptick around this time last year. JMU averaged more than 72 points per game last January - about six points more than its season average.
It might also help that when the Dukes return to action Tuesday at the Convocation Center they will face Delaware State, a team they scored 103 points against last season.
JMU has three more non-conference games ahead before it opens up a run for the Colonial Athletic Association title against against William & Mary on Jan. 3. A few big games in those upcoming weeks might work wonders as the Dukes enter the heart of the season.
“If doubt creeps in a little bit, maybe you question how good you are,” O’Regan said. “I think we’ve got to wipe all that stuff away. I’m going to attribute a little bit of it to confidence and playing well, but really we just have to sharpen some things up.”
