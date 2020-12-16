Mark Byington was heading into December as optimistic as he’d been during his short time as James Madison’s head coach.
His Dukes had rebounded from a loss to Norfolk State with a gritty victory against Radford, fixing many of the mistakes from the loss in the final minutes and playing with a different mentality down the stretch than the one that allowed the Spartans to come from behind in the closing minutes.
But as the Thanksgiving season has transitioned into a countdown of the final shopping days before Christmas, the non-conference outlook for Byington and Co. has shifted dramatically. The Dukes haven’t played a game since beating Radford on Nov. 29. Contests against Maryland, Old Dominion, Coppin State and George Mason are now listed as canceled and JMU has only just returned to practice after pausing basketball activities for the second time since October.
“We’ve been frustrated with trying to plan,” Byington said. “I think that’s the hardest thing. You can’t really plan ahead. We’ve had a couple of setbacks trying to get momentum and get going.”
The Dukes (2-1) have eight scholarship newcomers. Even if they avoid any more positive COVID-19 tests, the group won’t have much experience playing together before Colonial Athletic Association action starts.
JMU is scheduled to return to action Saturday at East Carolina before a Dec. 22 visit to Florida. Those games would look challenging under any circumstances, but going in having not played a game this month has changed the way Byington is approaching the road swing.
With the CAA opener at Towson ahead on Jan. 2, plus a return game in Harrisonburg two days later, the Dukes are looking at the next two games as preparation for what could be an unusual conference race.
“We’re significantly behind teams that have been playing and teams that have been practicing fully,” Byington said. “The mindset we’ve got to have is not worrying about results of games right now and trying to get things back together and start building things back up again. Compete as much as we can compete, and like everybody else in our league, it’s going to come down to league play. Hopefully this is our last setback and by the time we get to after Christmas we’ll have these games as experience and can build upon them.”
DEFENSIVE PRIDE?
Defending CAA champion Hofstra is off to a 3-2 start after picking up back-to-back victories against Stony Brook and Monmouth, but if there is a concern for the Pride early on it might be on the defensive end.
A year ago, led by two-time CAA All-Defensive selection Desure Buie, Hofstra led the conference in 3-point defense, allowing opponents to shoot just 30.5 percent from behind the arc. Buie made a habit of frustrating some of the league’s most explosive scoring guards, including Delaware’s Nate Darling and Drexel’s Cam Wynter, as the Pride rolled to the CAA regular season and tournament championships.
It was a marked improvement on an aspect of the game that haunted Hofstra down the stretch in 2018-19, when the Pride saw an opposing player hit at least six 3-pointers in the final three games of the regular season before Northeastern’s Vasa Pusica went 7-for-12 from 3-point range to sink Hofstra in the CAA title game.
With Buie graduated, the Pride has reverted a bit early on. It two of the past three games, including a loss to Iona and Tuesday night’s victory at Monmouth, Hofstra has seen a player get hot from downtown and score at least 32 points.
For Monmouth, guard Deion Hammond scored 16 points in the game’s first eight minutes and finished with 24 points on 5-of-12 shooting from 3-point range. But Hammond wasn’t even the biggest scorer for the Hawks with guard George Papas hitting nine 3-pointers on the way to a career-high 32 points.
“I’m glad we scored 96 points because we needed them tonight,” Hofstra interim coach Mike Farrelly said. “Certainly not the defensive effort that we need. They were making some brilliant shots and then the basket got real big for them. Thankfully we were able to score the ball.”
BAD NEWS IN CHARLESTON
College of Charleston’s CAA title hopes took a hit last Friday when guard Brevin Galloway went down with a left knee injury during a blowout victory against South Carolina State.
Galloway confirmed on social media Tuesday that he would miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Galloway, a graduate student, was leading the Cougars in scoring at 15 points per game and shooting nearly 42 percent from behind the arc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.