It isn't going to be easy.
James Madison, off to a shockingly disappointing start to Colonial Athletic Association play, heads to Williamsburg for a Thursday night showdown with William & Mary - the surprise conference leader.
"Their big men are amazing," JMU coach Louis Rowe said. "Two really, really talented big men."
Rowe was referring to 6-10 senior Nathan Knight and 7-foot redshirt junior Andy Van Vliet. The duo gives the Tribe (14-6, 6-1 CAA) a twin-towers look that's become rare in college basketball.
Knight leads the nation with 15 double-doubles and is averaging 20.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Van Vliet, a Wisconsin transfer, is putting up 14 points and 9.1 rebounds a contest.
William & Mary is coming off its first conference loss, a blowout at Drexel, but so far the transition to new coach Dane Fischer has gone better than almost anyone could have expected. And it leaves JMU (8-10, 1-6) searching for a way to combat the Tribe's size as the Dukes try to halt a four-game losing streak at 7 p.m. today.
"It's an unorthodox system to have two 7-footers on the court that you play through," Rowe said. "They can step out. They can play five out, they can put one in, they can put the other one in. The other thing is, they have two grad transfers, plus the big guy from Wisconsin who is a fourth-year junior. So there is a lot of maturity on that team."
While both teams average right at 73 points a night, a half-court game may not bode well for JMU. The Dukes have a quality big man of their own in 6-9 forward Dwight Wilson, who is averaging 11.1 points and 10.7 rebounds a game. But both Knight and Van Vliet have perimeter skills to pull Wilson away from the basket, where he's less comfortable.
Where JMU had the most success Saturday in a loss at Towson was creating offense off turnovers. Darius Banks, in particular, had four steals and scored multiple times off turnovers as the Dukes cut a 21-point lead to five late in the game.
Pushing the pace and taking it at the Tribe in transition might be JMU's best bet at neutralizing William & Mary's size. The Tribe is led by Fischer, a former assistant at Bucknell and George Mason in Fairfax.
"I think we just have to play hard," JMU junior guard Matt Lewis said. "Drexel beat them by almost 30 points the other night, so anybody can win in this league on any given night. We have to go in with focus. They have two 7-footers, but don't be fearful. We have to go in and attack it."
