James Madison’s three days on Florida’s west coast had a little bit of everything for the Dukes, including a big rally and a blown lead of their own. But after losing two of three games in the Naples Invitational, JMU has an opportunity to close out its Thanksgiving week trip to the Sunshine State with some positive momentum.
The Dukes (5-2), make the trip across the southern part of the state to take on Florida Atlantic in a 2 p.m. start Sunday in Boca Raton (3-3).
Like JMU, the Owls have been tested in close games so far this season. FAU’s three losses include a seven-point setback at New Mexico, a two-point loss to Miami and an overtime game Monday against JMU’s future Sun Belt Conference mate Troy.
JMU, for its part, led Murray State by double-digits on Wednesday before losing by 12, the most lopsided loss for the Dukes since second-year coach Mark Byington took over. For the Dukes, who can’t participate in the CAA Tournament after it was announced the school would leave the conference after this school year, coming out of the road trip 2-2 would be big with metrics such as the NET rankings looking kindly on victories away from home.
Though JMU came out of the Naples Invitational with its first two losses to Kent State and Murray State, overall the Dukes have been outstanding in close games thus far.
“I think our resilience is key,” JMU swingman Takal Molson said. “We have different waves of communication. I think we’re still finding (leadership) actually, but we’re doing great communicating with each other so we can find our roles. I still don’t think they are established yet, but I think we are trying to work through it very well.”
FAU put together a pair of solid wins against UT Martin and North Dakota as in the first two games of the Paradise Classic before running into a hot-shooting Troy team that used 51 points off the bench to get past the Owls.
We battled for 45 minutes, played hard, competed, and it was a great college basketball game,” FAU coach Dusty May told reporters afterward. “It felt like a conference game, so hopefully this will prepare us going forward."
The Dukes have been in similar battles that Byington has described as similar to conference play. JMU also has routinely gone nine deep this season and is still waiting for the Dukes debut of guard Tyree Inhenacho, the Summit League Freshman of the Year last season at North Dakota, who has been in a wrist brace.
“We’re still finding ourselves,” Byington said. “We don’t quite know who is going to shoot when or what everybody can do. That’s what these tournaments are doing. We’re finding ourself as a team. The other thing is we’re playing good teams. When you’re playing good teams you are going to go through some ups and downs and some runs and you definitely have to be able to bounce back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.