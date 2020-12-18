James Madison hasn't truly had the upper hand against many programs over the past few seasons, but East Carolina has been one of them.
Now the Dukes (2-1) are coming off a long COVID-19 related layoff looking for their third victory against the Pirates (5-1) in as many years when the teams meet at 2 p.m. Saturday in Greenville, N.C.
“I was actually thinking about that at practice,” JMU senior forward Zach Jacobs said. “We’re 2-0 against them and we’re looking forward to a chance to make that 3-0.”
JMU won on a buzzer-beater by former Dukes guard Stuckey Mosley on their last trip to ECU two years ago. The Dukes followed that up with a 99-89 victory in Harrisonburg last season as the hosts controlled the tempo most of the way.
But perhaps most notable in the recent history of the series is how JMU has done what few, if any, teams who played the Pirates the past two seasons have: Slow down All-American Athletic Conference power forward Jayden Gardner.
Gardner, a junior from Wake Forest, N.C., is once again off to a hot start, averaging 19 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Pirates. He’s got two double-doubles already this season, giving him 25 for his career, which is the most of any active player in the AAC.
But none have come against the Dukes, who limited him to just six points and five rebounds two seasons ago. Last year, Gardner finished with 16 points and five rebounds, with a large chunk of those points coming in the final six minutes after JMU already built a commanding lead.
Of course, these are not the same teams that met the past two seasons. Mark Byington replaced Louis Rowe as the Dukes’ head coach and brought in eight new scholarship players to try to turn around a program that had four consecutive losing seasons.
ECU coach Joe Dooley is now in the third season of his second stint with the Pirates. He has built a roster around Gardner, and a trio of productive sophomores in Charles Coleman, Triston Newton and Brandon Suggs - who combined to contribute 60 percent of the team’s scoring a season ago.
“They are really good,” Byington said. “It’s going to be a challenge. They are going to throw the ball inside. They may have the best post player we are going to see all year. They are a big team, with big guards and it is going to be a challenge.”
Michael Christmas and Julien Wooden, now sophomores for JMU, each contributed to slowing down Gardner a season ago while Jacobs sat out the game with an injury. And it should be a team effort to guard the big man once again this season with newcomers such as Joel Mensah and Justin Amadi possibly also pitching in.
If the Dukes can once again frustrate Gardner, it certainly increases the odds JMU can make it three wins in as many seasons, and four straight in the series against ECU.
“They are definitely a little bit better this year than they were last year,” Jacobs said. “But I’m hoping we are better this year, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.