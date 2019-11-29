When James Madison returns to action 4 p.m. Saturday at the Convocation Center against East Carolina, the story of this young season could go one of two ways.
A JMU victory might indicate Tuesday’s loss to a struggling Coppin State program was a blip, the kind of thing that happens occasionally over the course of a long season when college-aged kids are involved. Perhaps impressive victories against Charlotte and Old Dominion were more indicative of where the Dukes are heading.
But another loss to a team visiting Harrisonburg with just two victories on its resume would breed concern, or, maybe even worse, apathy among JMU fans as the 2019-20 sample size grows.
“We have to put things behind us,” said JMU junior guard Matt Lewis, who leads the Dukes in scoring and rebounding at 18.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. “It was a bad loss against U.Va., and we came back and got a big win at ODU. It’s just time to flip the page and approach Saturday as any other game.”
Lewis does have a point. The Dukes struggled in the second half at Virginia and again at George Mason before responding with two of the most impressive back-to-back performances since Louis Rowe took over as head coach four years ago.
Even the losses to the Cavaliers and Patriots seemed excusable, given the early-season success of those teams. But the pre-Thanksgiving loss to Coppin State — which had won just one non-conference road game in six years before beating the Dukes — to a lot of fans felt too much like a repeat of the inconsistency that’s plagued JMU the past few seasons.
“Our statement in the locker room is always ‘next play, next shot,’” senior Darius Banks said. “It’s also next game for me.”
East Carolina offers an opportunity for the Dukes (4-3) to reclaim some of the early-season momentum. The early season has been a bit of a challenge for the Pirates (2-5) to acclimate almost an entire roster’s worth of new players around returning standouts Jayden Gardner and Seth Leday.
But Joe Dooley’s squad does have a 17-point victory against the very same Evansville team that beat Kentucky at Rupp Arena. And a victory against a program from a conference such as the AAC is always significant for a mid-major such as JMU.
ECU is led in scoring by Gardner at 19.9 points per game while Tyrie Jackson, who played at Virginia Tech from 2016-18, has appeared in three of the first seven games and is averaging 11 points per contest. Jackson had 24 points against Rice in the previous game, on Sunday.
If James Madison can respond with a victory, which would be the third straight in the long-standing rivalry, the Dukes might regain some momentum and positive attention at a time a handful of games before the start of conference play when casual fans might otherwise turn their attention elsewhere.
But so far in 2019-20, the ups and downs of the previous few seasons have continued.
“I’m the head coach, so I’m not placing blame or anything like that on these kids,” Rowe said. “It is a challenge as you grow a team. There is a level of comfort and I thought we were playing pretty well and relaxed. We were warning guys and challenging them in practice. But I know what is in this team. The challenge is there and I think we have the talent, we just have to keep building with these guys.”
