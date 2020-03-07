WASHINGTON — A game James Madison led most of the way turned into one last crushing defeat as the most disappointing JMU season in recent memory came to an end Saturday night in the opening round of the CAA Tournament as seventh-seeded Elon rallied to top No. 10 JMU, 63-61.
Now all the Dukes can do is wait for official word on the fate of their head coach, Louis Rowe, whose overall record at his alma mater fell to 43-85 in four seasons after Elon’s Marcus Sheffield nailed a jumper with three seconds left to give the Phoenix their first lead of the game.
When asked whether he thinks he will return to JMU next season, Rowe pulled few punches.
“Out of respect for these guys,” Rowe said following the game, motioning to his players, “And to be honest, out of respect for the people who gave me this job, who made an announcement that I was going to coach until the end of the year. I think you know the reality to that answer. I respect these player and I don’t want that to be answered up here. I would be a foot to sit up here and answer that question, but I will say this, I think we all know the reality of that and I think there was a feeling a long time ago. You have a season like this and this is what the head coach faces.”
Matt Lewis scored 17 points to lead JMU while Dwight Wilson and Deshon Parker each added 11 for the Dukes, who finished 9-21. Hunter Woods scored 15 and Federico Poser came off the bench to add 14 for the Phoenix before Sheffield and Kris Wooten hit the key shots down the stretch.
Playing with the fire that had often been missing in recent weeks, JMU opened its postseason in impressive fashion as back-to-back dunks by Lewis and freshman forward Julien Wooden gave the Dukes a 14-0 lead four minutes into the game.
Elon eventually began to find a bit of offense, but JMU controlled the glass against the undersized Phoenix most of the first half and the Dukes managed to hang on to a 34-28 halftime lead.
But Poser, getting extended minutes in place of the injured Simon Wright, continued to give JMU trouble in the second period. The 6-8 Italian forward had already matched his career high of 14 points after making a turnaround shot in the lane to tie the game at 43-all with 13:39 remaining.
“We told the guys in the locker room there was no way we were only down two possessions at halftime without his contribution,” Elon coach Mike Schrage said. “He’s the one guy for us inside right now that can take advantage — they were switching a lot — and he can take advantage of a switch. He’s our one true low post scorer.”
JMU was able to regain the lead and a put-back by Darius Banks with less than three minutes remaining gave the Dukes a seven-point advantage.
But Wooten hit back-to-back 3-pointers as Elon chipped away at the lead and Sheffield, a second-team All-CAA player who had been quiet most of the evening before finishing with 10 points, drove the baseline for a two-handed slam that tied the game at 61-61 with 45 seconds left.
“I don’t care for the whole world to know,” Schrage said. “I am going to Marcus Sheffield. I’ve known him for seven years and I believe in him so much as a player in any moment.”
JMU had a final possession following a timeout with 41 seconds remaining, but as the horn sounded to warn the teams they needed to return to the floor, the Dukes coaching staff had not returned to the players huddle and had to scurry to relay the play call.
Lewis got the ball and drove to the basket with 25 seconds remaining, but missed a short jumper that went out of bounds, and after from debate by the officials was given to the Phoenix.
“It’s a good observation that I didn’t get it in before the horn sounded,” Rowe said. “I take all the blame. That was on me that I didn’t get the play to the guys in time. I thought it was a good look. I wanted the ball in Matt’s hands, but that was unfortunate and definitely my fault that I didn’t get it to them in time.”
Elon got one more look at it and Sheffield delivered to create a tearful ending to the season for JMU, and likely the end of Rowe’s time leading the program.
“I think our effort was where it needed to be,” Parker said. “We got a big lead coming out. It hurts because this team has been through so much. I get emotional talking about it. We stuck together and kept battling.”
