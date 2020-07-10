When Mark Byington arrived at James Madison in March, the new Dukes coach soon found himself overhauling the roster.
The result was eight newcomers to JMU — five transfers and three incoming freshmen — committing to the program in something of a rapid-fire succession. Looking ahead at future recruiting classes, Byington and his staff are willing to take a more patient approach.
The Dukes have been as active as anyone evaluating and contacting high school recruits as best they can during a pandemic. But while some schools hand out scholarship offers like candy at a parade, JMU is taking its time to get to that point with most prospects.
“We might have three scholarships available for the next class, everybody we offer can’t come,” Byington said. “It’s just got to be something you come to usually where we really like them, they really like us and it’s the right fit. Sometimes that happens quickly. Sometimes it is a process.”
For JMU, guards Matt Lewis and Rashawn Fredericks and forward Zach Jacobs are entering their final year of eligibility. Knowing the Dukes have at least three spots opening up for next season, JMU has offered around a dozen rising high school seniors and only a few juniors.
Some other programs deal in a higher volume of prospects. Bryant coach Jared Grasso and his staff - a Division I program in Rhode Island - offered 136 players in one day last month shortly after the NCAA allowed schools to contact class of 2022 prospects.
There are philosophies and strategies that go into both approaches. Grasso told the basketball website ZagsBlog he was hoping for early commitments, figuring the sooner he had significant influence over a player coming into his program, the better. He also admitted that the extremely high number of offers creates attention for his program as more people see Bryant mentioned across social media.
For Byington, extending the offer is meaningful. During normal times, the Dukes would work to get the offered prospect on campus for an official visit and then hope that sways the player into committing.
“I don’t believe in so-called fake scholarship offers or helping somebody get attention,” Byington said. “I want my word and my promise in recruiting to be true. I’ll tell them, this is a scholarship offer, but somebody might come to campus before you. In a normal climate, I very rarely want somebody to commit to us without coming to campus.”
He’s also not in a rush to fill the three scholarships by fall, figuring JMU might have a better understanding of where they stand in the spring. About 1,000 players entered the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. Odds are the Dukes could have more scholarships open up after the season and there’s no way of knowing yet what players might be available once the transfer market warms up.
But the limited number of scholarship offers out there offer a glimpse of what kind of roster the new JMU staff is trying to build.
Even as the Dukes could return four players capable of playing point guard, JMU is going hard after several rising high school seniors at that position. ESPN released rankings for the class of 2021 recruits this week, and the Dukes were heavily involved with three of the Top 50 point guards: In-state product Quadir Pettaway from the Miller School, Andrew McConnell from the Atlanta area and Walter Clayton, Jr. from Florida.
“The coaches said they like having multiple guys who can play the one and that I should be a good fit with what they are doing there,” McConnell told the Daily News-Record.
In addition to having multiple ball handlers in the lineup, Byington also likes having forwards who can play inside and out. The Dukes won’t look large on paper with 6-foot-10 San Diego State transfer Joel Mensah one of the few true big men on the roster. But inside-out forwards Julien Wooden, Michael Christmas, Justin Amadi, and TJ Taylor will all be underclassmen in 2020-21.
“My staff and I, what we are trying to do is go after high-level guys,” Byington said. “I know we are going to need guards and wings in the next class. I’m feeling good about us in the post position. We want to get more athletic, we want to get longer. We want to get guys who are positionless players that can really play multiple positions on the court. We’re always looking for that.”
