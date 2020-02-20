There are games ahead that loom large for James Madison’s women’s basketball program, but the Dukes know better than to get ahead of themselves with a road trip to Northeastern and Hofstra this weekend.
“I pick a freshman each year,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “It was Kiki (Jefferson) earlier this year. Most huddles on Tuesday or Wednesday I’ll say ‘We have the biggest game of the year coming up on Friday. Why, Kiki?’ And she will say because it is the next one. That’s the mentality we’ve got to have.”
The Dukes (19-4, 10-2 CAA) have one final homestand next week before shutting the doors on the Convocation Center for good, and with it brings a rematch against a Drexel squad that blew the Dukes off the floor earlier this month in Philadelphia. First place in the Colonial Athletic Association could very well be on the line.
Fans can be expected to look ahead, but O’Regan and his players know they face a tough challenge Friday night at Northeastern (11-13, 7-5). The Huskies hung around with JMU into the fourth quarter when the teams met in Harrisonburg last month.
“Our sole focus is Northeastern,” O’Regan said. “Northeastern is a good team and we can’t go into Northeastern thinking you are going to walk all over them. We didn’t play especially well against them at home.”
James Madison eventually pulled away for a 13-point victory, but Northeastern junior Stella Clark had about as good a game as any visitor to the Convo this season. The 5-4 guard finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals while playing all 40 minutes and causing frustration for the Dukes the entire time.
“Stella Clark played a great game for us,” Northeastern coach Kelly Cole said following that one. “She was active all over the court and if she can play at that level consistently we could be a good team.”
She enters this one still with a shot to earn some sort of All-CAA honors, averaging 12 points and five rebounds per game. She also ranks fifth in the conference in assists at 3.5 per game.
But the JMU also recognizes it has enough talent to handle anyone left on the schedule, including the Huskies. For the Dukes, it's all about playing basketball the way they know they are capable and avoiding the kind of letdowns that cost them CAA losses at Towson and Drexel.
“It’s about the next one,” JMU senior guard Kamiah Smalls said. “It’s not about Drexel. It’s about JMU women’s basketball always. We’re looking forward to going down to Boston and playing Northeastern. We’re looking forward to that and when we get to Drexel we get to Drexel.”
