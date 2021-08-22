After a stagnant display in an opening loss to VCU, the James Madison women’s soccer offense came alive Sunday at Sentara Park as the Dukes took care of visiting American, 4-0.
Ebony Wiseman finished with a goal and an assist to lead the way for JMU (1-1), in what was the home opener for the Dukes. Wiseman was one of four JMU players to score goals and Lexi Vanderlinden had a pair of assists.
“You have to love a bounce back performance like the one from today,” JMU coach Joshua Walters said. “We showed great depth and wore down American. We are still a work in progress, but it is exciting to think about our potential to grow and improve. I thought Lexi Vanderlinden was quite good today creating for others and Alexandra Blom led our defense to a shutout.”
Lidia Nduka, Ariana Reyes and Amanda Attanasi each also scored a goal for the Dukes, who travel to face Louisville on Thursday. JMU went the entire first half without a shot last week at VCU and managed just two shots on goal the entire match against the Rams.
But the Dukes came out firing against American. Reyes notched her first goal of the season in the 14th minute and JMU never looked back. The Dukes held a one-goal lead at the intermission before their offense took over in the second half.
Blom played more than 81 minutes in goal for JMU, stopping two shots before Haley Stoup finished out the contest. Stoup finished with one save to preserve the shutout.
— DN-R Staff Reports
