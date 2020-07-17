The Colonial Athletic Association announced Friday it was suspending conference play this fall as COVID-19 continues to grip the United States. James Madison’s decision to go against the league and push ahead with football has gained attention nationwide.
But if all goes to plan, the Dukes gridiron players will be joined on campus by other fall sports teams. JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne confirmed on a call with reporters that, as of Tuesday, the school planned to compete in all fall sports.
“Given the news today that some of the CAA teams have pulled out, it will impact our ability to play the original schedules,” Bourne said. “They’re going to have some work to do this coming week to find ways to fill in for those peer institutions that are no longer playing, but I do feel reasonably comfortable we can do that.”
Like with football, a 2020 season for sports such as volleyball, field hockey and men’s and women’s soccer is not set in stone. Bourne said the decision to continue with sports depends on the health and safety of athletes, staff and the overall community.
NCAA decisions could also change JMU’s course. Bourne said JMU wanted to allow its athletes every opportunity to compete for NCAA championships. If the NCAA were to cancel fall sports playoffs, James Madison would reevaluate.
But JMU administrators believed they were in position to continue on as long as the NCAA hosts fall championships.
“The challenge right now is the mental health of the players,” JMU women’s soccer coach Joshua Walkers said. “It’s not just players, what everyone has gone through is something nobody in their lifetime has gone through. I think the players really appreciate that JMU has a course and has stayed the course. They support the players and it is not a roller coaster.”
The CAA’s decision was based in part on the diversity of its member schools. Extending from Charleston, S.C., to Boston with campuses in both huge metropolitan areas and much smaller college towns, it became difficult for the league to come up with a plan that might satisfy every member.
“The institutions of the Colonial Athletic Association recognize that we compete in a Conference made up of ten distinctive institutions that are located in eight states,” the conference’s statement on fall sports read. “As one Conference, we share a commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of our student-athletes, campuses, and communities. As we each navigate this pandemic, we recognize that each of our ten members must rely on local and state guidance, as well as medical expertise that may result in different decisions and different timelines for each institution.”
JMU is not alone in continuing to move toward a fall sports campaign. Multiple JMU coaches told the Daily News-Record they have continued to talk with counterparts at Elon, UNC Wilmington and College of Charleston and scheduled games with those schools are going on as planned.
The CAA had previously announced a flexible scheduling model that would have put JMU in what amounted to a southern division, meaning the Dukes were already not going to play many of the northern CAA programs. Even with William & Mary announcing it would drop out of fall competition, much of that southern division remains in place for scheduling purposes.
“Right now as far as I understand JMU is set to compete as long as it continues to be safe,” JMU volleyball coach Lauren Steinbrecher said. “Going along with the NCAA if they are having a volleyball tournament we will have the opportunity to compete. It can change daily, but right now we have four (CAA) volleyball programs that are competing and we’re already talking to them about trading schedules and playing each other multiple times.”
JMU football players reported to campus on July 6 and men’s and women’s basketball teams will report on Monday. Athletes for other fall sports will begin arriving on campus in early August.
Some of JMU’s coaches credited the administration for being proactive since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic and for keeping members of the athletic department informed throughout the process.
“One of the things I love about JMU is they are willing to give us information and tell us about things,” Walters said. “I have friends out in the college coaching world right now who have no idea. They don’t know what their budget is going to be or when they will start. I feel lucky that at JMU they work hard to give us the ability to plan for our teams. We were some of the first programs in the country to formulate plans and ideas and we’re excited our kids are going to be able to come back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.