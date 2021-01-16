The fourth quarter belongs to Kiki.
James Madison sophomore Kiki Jefferson once again took over the final 10 minutes of a CAA contest to lead JMU to a 75-63 victory at Elon, the first of two games against the Phoenix this weekend.
Jefferson finished with 16 points, seven coming in the fourth period during a stretch in which she made both field goal attempts and three straight free throws to help the Dukes pull away. The Lancaster, Penn., product also led JMU (6-3, 2-0 CAA) with eight rebounds and five assists. The fourth quarter performance was remarkably similar to a dominant showing in the Dukes CAA opener against Towson.
“When time gets tough and you really need a bucket, that’s who everybody looks to,” Jefferson said. “I know that I am one of the leaders on the team that all the coaches look for. When I do get the ball I just need to be able to finish it.”
Freshman Peyton McDaniel added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Dukes and Saadia Munford scored 21 points to lead the way for Elon.
Early in the game, JMU helped Elon (4-3, 0-1) keep it close by sending the Phoenix to the free throw line. Elon connected on 11 of 13 foul shots in the first half, including four after technicals on JMU graduate transfers Morgan Smith and Anne Diouf, and despite a solid offensive performance the Dukes led by just three points at halftime.
Elon stayed within striking distance most of the third quarter before JMU turned to its Power Rangers -- the platoon of Nikki Oppenheimer, Madison Green, Jaylin Carodine, Anna Goodman and Eleanore Marciszewski -- for the final two minutes of the period. The bench crew shut the Phoenix down on defense and used a 3-pointer by Oppenheimer to push the lead to eight points heading into the fourth.
The Dukes pushed the lead out to double digits a few times in the fourth, but Elon resisted letting JMU truly run away with it. A layup by Jefferson with four minutes to go put JMU up by a comfortable 13-point margin and JMU closed it out from there.
“I’m super proud of the team,” JMU associate head coach Ashley Langford said. Langford was acting head coach after head man Sean O’Regan tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago.
“There were a lot of different variables for them. We’re on the road, we’re playing back-to-back games, We’re down a head coach. But the team gathered and responded to me and also responded in the game. It was a collective team effort.”
