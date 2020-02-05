James Madison has put itself in a position where every remaining game is crucial.
But if the Dukes are going to have a shot at climbing back toward the middle of the Colonial Athletic Association - and possibly avoid playing on the opening day of next month’s CAA Tournament - then Thursday night’s game at Drexel is one JMU simply can’t afford to drop.
Drexel (12-11, 5-5 CAA) was one of the surprise teams in the early part of the conference schedule, but the Dragons have lost three straight coming into the rematch with JMU (9-13, 2-9). The Dukes aren’t building off a ton of momentum of their own but did snap a seven-game losing streak with a victory against UNC Wilmington on Saturday in Harrisonburg.
“It’s been rough,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “It was cool to have some life in the building and have some guys jumping around and just be playing basketball. But it’s JMU and the expectation is winning. Programs win here.”
The first meeting was part of a horrendous first half of CAA play for JMU. But the Dukes were competitive with the Dragons in Harrisonburg, trailing by just two points in the final couple of minutes before losing 78-71.
Drexel coach Zach Spiker, like many of his Colonial colleagues, recognizes talent on the JMU roster and doesn’t want to be on the other side if and when the Dukes start playing to their potential.
“James Madison is a group that individually has many guys who can get to the rim and score,” Spiker said. “We really need to guard the basketball and we need to do a good job against them and respond to their athleticism. It will be a game that will require every ounce of our focus and attention to detail ... until 7 p.m. on Thursday.”
For JMU the challenge revolves around not letting Drexel’s standout point guard Camren Wynter take over the game. The sophomore nearly had a triple-double at the Convocation Center last month, scoring 17 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists.
The Dragons never trailed in the first meeting, but JMU got within a possession on multiple occasions in the final four minutes. Wynter had an answer each time, scoring nine points down the stretch and assisting on Drexel’s only other field goal in that stretch.
And while Wynter may be one of the conference’s most talented players, Rowe said it’s the consistent effort Spiker gets out of his team that has helped the Dragons overachieve at times this season.
“Everybody is good in this league,” Rowe said. “Especially if you are in the position we are in staring up at everybody. But I’ll tell you, Drexel plays as hard as anybody and is really aggressive defensively, which I think is a change from last year. They rebound it and they are pretty efficient offensively, then they are one of the best rebounding teams in the league. And they play great at home, so it’s going to be a really tough opponent.”
