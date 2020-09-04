James Madison announced Friday it was suspending activities for more sports following increased positive tests for COVID-19 within the athletic department.
Men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball were added to the list of JMU programs to pause team conditioning drills, joining most of the varsity sports offered by the Dukes, including football. Men’s and women’s basketball and women’s golf are the only sports teams on campus currently cleared to continue with offseason conditioning.
According to JMU athletics, as of Thursday, 72 athletes had tested positive for COVID-19 with 42 of those cases symptomatic. Three more individuals associated with teams also tested positive.
While his team has yet to have a positive case, JMU men’s basketball coach Mark Byington said he’s been bracing for the possibility.
“That’s been the major thing, is making sure we progress and our safe without any issues,” Byington said. “We’ve been fortunate we haven’t had anybody test positive, but unfortunately it is probably a matter of time and we will have to deal with it when it happens. Our guys have done a great job of being extra protective and hopefully we can stay lucky.”
James Madison welcomed the general student body back to campus in late August, but after nearly 400 students self-reported positive tests between Aug. 17 and Aug. 31, the university switched to mostly online-only classes with the possibility of returning to normal in-person instruction on or after Oct. 7.
JMU students who live on campus were asked to return home by Sept. 7 with some exceptions.
The JMU basketball programs are currently working toward a scheduled start to the season in November, though Byington said the Nov. 11 game against Maryland Eastern Shore, which was supposed to be the debut of the new Atlantic Union Bank Center arena, had been canceled by the Hawks.
For now, both basketball programs will begin the transition to online classes while continuing to workout on campus.
“If we get through this week, then everything is still on schedule,” Byington said. “Next week they are going to be completely online or virtual. Right now nothing has really changed. Guys are getting used to having the basketball responsibilities and the academics and everything else. I think everybody is optimistic. They don’t know what is next, but we are going to have a season. Everybody I have talked to is confident in that. There is a possibility we are delayed, but we are preparing for a season right now.”
The Dukes began bringing athletes back to campus in early July and between July 6 and Aug. 19 the school recorded just two asymptomatic positive tests, both among the football program. But since the general student body arrived on campus the number of positive cases among athletes and regular students has spiked.
On Aug. 31, after a surge in positive cases across the JMU community, the Dukes paused activities for football, men’s golf, field hockey, lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis, baseball, softball, track and field and cross country, cheerleading and swimming and diving.
