Even without two-time CAA Player of the Year Odicci Alexander, the 24th-ranked James Madison softball team won three of four games this weekend at the North Carolina State Invitational.
One of those wins came over the host Wolfpack as the Dukes improved to 9-4 overall.
But as JMU prepares for one more road game Tuesday at Virginia, it’s not clear how long the Dukes will continue to be shorthanded.
"I am very proud of the way the team played today," JMU coach Loren LaPorte told JMUSports.com on Sunday. "We were powerful at the plate and stayed focused throughout each game, even when we were leading. Now we learn from this weekend and prepare for the upcoming week, we go to Virginia on Tuesday and then host our invitational at home. We are excited to finally be at home" on Friday.
Even without Alexander in the lineup, JMU hit 10 home runs in four games and after losing 6-2 to Lehigh in the weekend opener the Dukes scored at least 13 runs the next three games.
A JMU spokesperson didn’t clarify Alexander’s injury or when she’d return to action, but said the team was observing her day-to-day to make a determination. Alexander is hitting .308 with four RBI so far this season and is also the Dukes’ pitching ace - but in four appearances this season has an ERA of 6.04 with 31 strikeouts in 26.2 innings.
Additionally, the Dukes have been playing without sophomore Victoria Figueroa, their top hitter off the bench last season. JMU offered no update on her status as of Sunday night.
Maren Angus, formerly of Softball America, also reported this week that Cambry Arnold and Kierstin Roadcap had both entered the NCAA transfer portal. Roadcap, a would-be senior catcher and Turner Ashby graduate, was removed from the JMU roster prior to the season for academic reasons.
Arnold, a senior from Mt. Gilead, Ohio, has a career average of .327 and was one of the top fielding outfielders in the nation last season. She remains on the roster, but hasn’t played this season.
JMU did not respond to a request for comment on Arnold and Roadcap before press time.
