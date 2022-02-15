Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Mississippi all announced last week they plan to join James Madison as new members of the Sun Belt Conference ahead of the 2022 football season.
Conference USA doubled down Tuesday afternoon on the notion it won’t let those three schools go without a fight. Meanwhile the Dukes are moving ahead with plans to play a full Sun Belt schedule next fall, whether the league stands at 11 or 14 members.
“Conference USA intends to conduct the 2022-23 athletic year with the full 14 institution membership intact,” read a statement from the C-USA Board of Directors released Tuesday moments after the league unveiled a football schedule featuring the Monarchs, Thundering Herd and Eagles. “The C-USA Board of Directors will exhaust all necessary legal actions to ensure all members meet their contractual obligations as defined by and agreed to in the Conference USA Bylaws.”
Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill held a press conference in Harrisonburg earlier this month to officially announce JMU would join the conference in all sports beginning July 1. He declined to speak specifically on the status of ODU, Marshall and Southern Miss, but said the Sun Belt would release its full football schedule on March 1.
Late last week, the outgoing C-USA schools announced they would also join the Sun Belt on July 1, though Conference USA officials have held firm in their statements that it would hold those schools to contractual obligations.
Leaders at the three future Sun Belt schools all said at the time they had informed C-USA of their plans in early December, but had been unable to get the conference to engage in negotiations for an exit.
Tuesday, Marshall athletic director Jeff O’Malley addressed the issue on social media.
“Marshall Athletics is aware that Conference USA released its 2022 football schedule this afternoon,” his statement read. “However, we stand by our statement from Friday.”
Sources at Old Dominion told the Daily News-Record the school has been planning for months to begin an annual rivalry series with JMU during the 2022 season. The schedule released Tuesday by Conference USA has the Monarchs playing non-conference games against Virginia Tech, East Carolina, Virginia and Liberty, plus eight games against Conference USA foes.
Similar schedules were set out for Marshall and Southern Miss with ODU and Marshall playing in the C-USA East Division and Southern Miss. All indications are the Sun Belt intends to do the game in two weeks with ODU and Marshall joining JMU in the Sun Belt East while Southern Miss becomes the newest member of the Sun Belt West.
But regardless of the result of the legal battle between the schools and Conference USA, James Madison will play eight Sun Belt opponents next fall along with non-conference games against Middle Tennessee State, Norfolk State and Louisville.
