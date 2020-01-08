Don’t be surprised if James Madison plays bigger when Delaware comes to visit the Convocation Center for a Thursday night game at 7 in Colonial Athletic Association play.
The Dukes (8-7 overall, 1-3 CAA) have gotten great play out of 6-foot-8 power forward Dwight Wilson since he joined the lineup — after missing the first four games with a high ankle sprain. Recently he’s recorded at least 10 rebounds in eight consecutive games with double-doubles in seven of those outings.
Wilson’s return has meant steadily increasing minutes for the junior from Tallahassee, Fla., and JMU has mostly used four perimeter players around him.
But a bigger Delaware team in town might provide Dukes coach Louis Rowe with an opportunity to play another post player, specifically Zach Jacobs, alongside Wilson.
“I have to find a way,” Rowe said. “Zach needs to be on the floor and I think maybe he could have helped us on the floor more. But it might be interesting to see that lineup.”
The Blue Hens (11-5, 1-2) added three transfers who have made an impact this season with guard Nate Darling leading the way, averaging more than 20 points per game. But Justyn Mutts, a 6-7 forward who came from High Point, is averaging 13.2 points and 9.2 rebounds.
Dylan Painter, a 6-10 Villanova transfer who became eligible at the start of the second semester, is averaging nearly 10 points in five games and is arguably the most talented player on the roster.
“Wilson is healthy now and gives them a low-post presence,” Delaware coach Martin Inglesby said of JMU. “For us it’s really about what we do and how we prepare to play against a good basketball team. Dylan is an important piece for us on the front line and some roles have changed since early in the year. We’ve tried to gradually mesh him in with our key guys, but he gives us great size and physicality under the basket.”
In addition, 6-11 Manassas product Collin Goss has started every game for the Hens and is averaging nearly eight points and seven rebounds.
To counter that JMU may use Wilson, known to his coaches and teammates as DJ, and fellow junior power forward Jacobs together.
Jacobs played well in a starting role early in the season before Wilson’s return. He then was slowed a bit by an ankle injury of his own and in a four-guard lineup Wilson has commanded most of the minutes in the middle, particularly Saturday against College of Charleston when he finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds.
But Jacobs is averaging seven points and 5.1 rebounds and made the most of his minutes over the weekend when the Dukes split road games at UNC Wilmington and College of Charleston. He enters Thursday’s game with an efficiency rating (EFF) of 8.9, a more than solid number for a backup big man playing less than 20 minutes a game.
“Zach played well the last game,” Rowe said. “He was three of five (shooting) in the last game, but only got 10 minutes because obviously DJ is DJ. He gets going like he did and he gets 30 minutes. I don’t think that’s fair to Zach. DJ had it going, but Zach was good too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.