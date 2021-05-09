The purple reign over Colonial Athletic Association women’s lacrosse continued Sunday at Sentara Park as James Madison rallied from three goals down late in regulation before pulling out a 13-12 victory against Drexel in double overtime. The victory secured JMU’s spot in the NCAA Tournament as the CAA champions for the fourth straight time.
Lizzy Fox fired a free position goal past Drexel’s Zoe Bennett with 2:05 left in the second extra period to secure the victory after JMU rallied from three goals down late in regulation. Isabella Peterson scored five goals to lead the Dukes offense while veteran goalkeeper Molly Dougherty had 16 saves, including two at the doorstep in the first overtime.
JMU, ranked No. 20 in the latest coaches’ poll, knocked off a pair of ranked teams this weekend to win the championship. Friday’s semifinal opponent, Hofstra, came in No. 25 with Drexel ranked No. 8 in the nation.
“I’m just so proud of this team. We’ve really been in some tough spots this year,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “To see this team pull it together and have multiple sparks come off the bench for us to produce a great result and a win against an incredible team. I’m just so proud of this team.”
The Dukes (12-4) were making their 19th appearance in the CAA title game and had more or less dominated the league in recent years, including a NCAA championship in 2018. But this season was one of the most competitive CAA races in years with four teams ranked in the national polls during the season and JMU entering the conference tourney as the No. 2 seed.
Early on Drexel, newbies in the final round, looked like the team with championship experience.
The top-seeded Dragons were successful on early draw controls and struck first with a goal from Courtney Dietzel three minutes in. But JMU was able to answer a couple minutes later when Katie Checkosky found the back of the cage off a feed from Lizzy Fox.
Colleen Grady scored back-to-back goals and Drexel controlled the possession and tempo for the game’s first 10 minutes to take a two-goal lead. But even with the Dragons winning the first eight draw controls, Peterson was able to string together three consecutive goals as JMU took a 4-3 lead with 12 minutes left in the first half.
The Dukes held onto a 5-4 advantage at halftime, but Drexel quickly knotted it back up with a goal by Lucy Schneidereith to open the second period.
Peterson again had an answer for JMU, striking twice from the middle of the field as JMU quickly regained an advantage. But the Dragons were far from done. Schneidereith notched two more goals as Drexel came back to tie the game 9-9 with 13 minutes remaining.
Grady added two more goals over the course of a nearly three minute run that saw Drexel open up a 12-9 lead. But Taylor Marchetti quickly scored twice to get JMU back in it before Katelyn Morgan tied it up with 1:13 remaining to force the extra periods.
“We’ve definitely been through some ups and downs through the season and our ability to persevere and pull out a win was huge,” Peterson said. “It shows how much we’ve grown this season. One thing we always focused on throughout the season was to focus on us and stay composed. I think that’s what we did in the end.”
Dougherty, who earned the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award, took away several good looks from the Dragons, including limiting Drexel to 3-for-7 on free position attempts.
“I think a lot of it came down to (CAA Defensive Player of the Year) Emma Johnson telling me, ‘hey, you have one job, stop the ball,’” Dougherty said. “When everybody does their job and does it well we are able to put together a great game and come out winners. That’s exactly what we were able to do.”
