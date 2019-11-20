James Madison isn’t playing for the Big East championship when the Dukes visit Georgetown on Thursday night. It just feels like it.
JMU, the Colonial Athletic Association favorite in womens basketball, has already taken down Villanova and St. John’s in the early stages of the 2019-20 season. When the Dukes tip against the Hoyas at 7 p.m. they will go for a sixth consecutive win overall against Big East competition.
“It’s going to be tough,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I’ll spend some time making sure everybody knows we don’t get any points for beating St. John’s. None of that stuff matters when you are going up there. You have to go beat Georgetown for 40 minutes. We’ll certainly be on their radar.”
Georgetown and JMU have become quite familiar with each other over the past 12 months. The Dukes (3-1) and Hoyas (1-2) met twice last season, with JMU winning a regular-season matchup and a date in the WNIT, both at the Convocation Center in Harrisonburg.
“To be honest, maybe they will have a different mindset coming in because we beat them twice,” JMU senior Lexie Barrier said. “But we’re just trying to go in with the same mentality and come out with the same type of energy. We just look at this game the same way.”
The Hoyas suffered tough losses to Davidson and Richmond to start the season, but rebounded with a double-digit victory against Pitt. Memphis transfer Taylor Barnes has provided a slightly different look for Georgetown this season, with the veteran guard coming off an 18-point performance against the Panthers.
On paper, the Dukes should be favored. The victories against Villanova and St. John’s were against teams picked to finish near the top of the Big East standings while the Hoyas were voted 10th in the conference’s preseason poll.
But O’Regan knows playing a major conference opponent on the road can always be a challenge. That’s particularly true as the Dukes have yet to play a game with a healthy backcourt.
Senior guard Jackie Benitez returned after missing virtually all of the first three games and scored 19 points against St. John’s. But the Dukes were missing sophomore point guard Madison Green in that one.
“I still don’t have a grip on the rotation,” O’Regan said. “We played our first three games without Jackie and the fourth game without Madison Green. So it was really nice to have Jackie back. It’s going to take some time because I don’t know if Maddie will be back for Georgetown. I’m hoping she will.”
The Hoyas do have connections to the CAA. One of their assistant coaches is Niki Reid Geckeler, the former coach of Towson.
The Georgetown roster includes players from Croatia and Slovakia.
