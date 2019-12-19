Last spring after James Madison was left out of the women's NCAA Tournament field, Dukes coach Sean O'Regan made it his goal to improve the non-conference schedule in hopes of having a better resume come this March.
But part of that was out of O'Regan's hands and the Dukes simply had to hope some of the teams they were already locked into a series with were improved in 2019-20.
This week has provided examples that appears to be the case so far. After serving to drag JMU's RPI down last season, both Delaware State and George Washington seem to be on their way to a better record this time around.
The Dukes (7-2) beat DSU by 19 Tuesday night at the Convocation Center and head to Washington, D.C. on Friday for a 7 p.m. tip against the Colonials (6-4), who have won four of their past five games.
“We get GW, who is going to finish in the top five in their conference,” O’Regan said. “I know they had a tough year last year, but they have some new players and it looks like they have gotten better, which you knew they would.”
George Washington struggled to a 10-20 finish last season, but that was uncharacteristic for head coach Jen Rizzotti - a former All-American player at UConn. The Colonials finished first in the Atlantic 10 Conference regular season in 2017 and followed that up with an A-10 Tournament title in Richmond and NCAA appearance the next year.
Before that, Rizzotti had a successful 15-year run as the coach at Hartford and her teams have always been known as some of the most tenacious defensive groups in the country.
“She just grinds it out,” O’Regan said. “They are very strong defensive team, but they also use a little bit of what we use with our press helping us. I just know she’s a heck of a coach and has been doing this a long time.”
Wake Forest transfer Ariel Stephenson has been a solid contributor and another new face, redshirt freshman Tori Hyduke, leads GW in scoring at 13.2 points per game.
The Colonials should present a challenge for JMU. The Dukes have beaten both Georgetown and Villanova on the road this season, teams GW has also toppled. If James Madison can add another road victory to its resume on Friday it might very well fall into the prized “quality win” category when the NCAA Tournament selection committee gets together in March.
“I think this is going to be a very important game for us,” JMU senior guard Kamiah Smalls said. “To be honest, the trend in our road games is that we have started slow and we have to learn to pick that up. I think it is going to be a great challenge for us before going into conference to go to a tough GW school and try to get a W.”
