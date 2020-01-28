As James Madison gets ready for a road trip to Delaware and Drexel, the Dukes will face the past two Colonial Athletic Association Players of the Year — Nicole Enabosi for the Blue Hens in 2018 and Drexel's Bailey Greenberg, who won it last season.
JMU in its own right has guard Kamiah Smalls, the two-time preseason pick for the award. Yet somehow it's quite possible the true MVP of a key CAA weekend could be a player who has never been first-team all-conference and rarely scores in double figures.
The Dukes (15-3, 6-1 in the CAA) have gotten by without senior center Kayla Cooper-Williams for four games due to injury. But as the school's career leader in blocked shots prepares to return for Friday's game at Delaware, it puts JMU at full strength for a set of games that very well could decide the CAA regular-season champion.
Devon Merritt, Rayne Tucker, and Jaylin Carodine have all done more than admirable jobs in extended minutes the past two weeks. But against Enabosi and the Blue Hens, in particular, Cooper-Williams provides a unique post presence.
“I’m glad Kayla is back because playing against Delaware, you need that depth in the post position,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “We have depth there now with Rayne and Devon, which is good to have.”
While higher-scoring players generally overshadow Cooper-Williams in terms of awards and honors, there’s certainly an argument to be made the 6-2 Dumfries product’s overall contributions are as great as any player in the league.
Cooper-Williams averages just 7.5 points per game, but her 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 blocked shots per contest are easily the best in the CAA. Almost 40 percent of her rebounds come on the offensive end.
When one factors in blocked and altered shots along with second-chance opportunities created for teammates, Cooper-Williams is worth at least another 10 to 12 points per game. With the emergence of the freshman Tucker as another quality rebounder and shot-blocker, it may allow for Cooper-Williams to be even more aggressive early in games.
“Coop is a very good player,” JMU freshman Kiki Jefferson said. “I feel like Rayne is following in Coop’s footsteps and it gives us an even greater presence.”
But Enabosi and Delaware could provide Cooper-Williams her toughest defensive matchup of the season so far. And Sunday’s game at Drexel pits the top two teams in the CAA standings with JMU and the Dragons each at 6-1 in CAA play.
Enabosi, another Washington-area product, was the 2018 CAA Player of the Year before missing all of last season with a knee injury. She eased back into the lineup a bit this year but has averaged 16 points and seven rebounds in 13 games.
“Post depth is really important against Delaware because Enabosi gets to the free-throw line so much,” O’Regan said. “I’m glad Kayla is back because we are going to need her.”
