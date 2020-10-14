The COVID-19 pandemic caused an abrupt end to James Madison’s softball season last March. But perhaps as much as any team in the country, the Dukes are looking at what might be viewed as a major disruption instead as an opportunity to clean the slate.
Not that the 2020 season had come off the rails for JMU, which was 13-6 with multiple wins over ranked opponents when spring sports came to a halt. But coming off an NCAA Super Regional appearance the year before, Dukes coach Loren LaPorte couldn’t help but think he team was a bit complacent in those early games.
“Last season when we ended, we had some big wins, but we also had some bad losses,” LaPorte said. “I think with our upperclassmen, coming off the Super Regional season that we had we lost a little bit of hunger. Going though the ups and downs since then I think it’s allowed our team to get that bulldog mentality back. I think they are excited and ready to leave it all out on the field.”
JMU lost Megan Good, the one-time national Player of the Year and four-time CAA Pitcher of the Year, but returned All-Americans Odicci Alexander and Kate Gordon, along with a host of other experienced players.
But while the Dukes highs in 2020 were impressive, the lows were not. JMU gave up an average of nearly 12 runs in its six losses and were still looking for consistent pitching from someone other than Alexander, a two-time CAA Player of the Year.
WIth work toward the 2021 season beginning in earnest this month, the Dukes now say there is no waiting to flip the switch after finding out the unimaginable way nothing is certain.
“Our team, we communicate everyday,” Gordon said. “We talk about how to overcome obstacles and stuff, so I think that together this may have brought our team a little closer in figuring out how we are going to do this together. For me the expectations have been kind of blown out of the water, just getting to come back for another year and that opportunity to represent JMU again. I didn’t know what to expect, but the team has been working harder in the summer than in past years. We already know not every game is guaranteed.”
When the NCAA granted spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility, it created an opportunity for the Dukes with Gordon, Alexander and slick-gloved infielder Madison Naujokas all electing to come back for a fifth year. Along with redshirt junior slugger Sara Jubas and a handful of others who have started regularly, JMU has the makings of what should be one of the nation’s most formidable lineups.
“We’ve gone through a whole lot of ups and downs, a rollercoaster,” Jubas said. “There have been a whole lot of unknowns, but they’ve really communicated with us and led us through the process.”
It’s not clear yet what kind of schedule JMU will play once the spring rolls around. While the Dukes have established themselves as a national power, the lack of other standout programs in the CAA makes it difficult for JMU to build a great NCAA resume even with a gaudy record.
In recent seasons, the Dukes have boosted the strength of schedule by traveling the nation for high-level tournaments against nameband programs from the SEC, ACC and Big 12.
That likely won’t be an option in 2021, giving added importance to the pursuit of another conference title. No matter who they play, LaPorte is confident her players will see every game as a big one.
“When we started skills work a few weeks ago, they did a good job coming in working hard, not taking things for granted because you never know when our last day is,” LaPorte said. “We’re under some strict guidelines and I think our players are prepared for anything that is going to happen to them.”
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of stories examining the teams at James Madison as they return to practice following long layoffs and postponed or abbreviated seasons due to the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.