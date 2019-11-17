For James Madison, it felt much better to be on this end of a second-half comeback.
Just four days after seeing at 19-point fourth-quarter lead over a top-10 opponent evaporate, JMU mounted its own rally from 12 down Sunday at the Convocation Center to earn a 76-73 victory against St. John’s.
Kamiah Smalls scored 25 points and had seven rebounds to lead the Dukes while Jackie Benitez scored 19 in her return to the lineup after going down with an injury in JMU’s season opener.
“It’s much better,” Smalls said. “I said that on our way up to the locker room. This little break down is much better than the last one we had and it’s good to just get back out there and come out with a W.”
St. John’s (2-1) opened the second half with a 10-0 run and the Dukes (3-1) found themselves in an unfamiliar position facing a double-digit deficit early in the third quarter. As the Red Storm got hot from behind the 3-point arc to build the lead, JMU found most of its offense driving into the lane.
Short-range baskets from Smalls and freshman Kiki Jefferson, who finished with nine points and nine rebounds, helped chip away at St. John’s 12-point advantage despite 20 JMU turnovers.
The Red Storm held 57-52 advantage heading into the fourth quarter, but Smalls took over in the final 10 minutes and her ability to drive to the basket drew the defense away from Benitez. The senior sharpshooter nailed a pair of key 3-pointers as JMU took a 61-60 lead and then answered St. John’s response.
“If you are a team and you are defending, everybody is looking at Smalls, you have Lexie who is proven and you have Kiki running around,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “And now that kid who is a lethal shooter is running around over there. It’s so beneficial to have her back.”
If there were lingering negative effects following Wednesday’s heartbreaking loss to No. 8 Maryland, it wasn’t apparent in the early going as JMU scored on four quick layups to open the game on an 8-0 run.
But after a St. John’s timeout, Red Storm guard Qadashah Hoppie warmed up with eight quick points as the team picked to finish second in the Big East showed it wasn’t going to be run off the court and held a one-point lead at halftime.
“I knew St. John’s much better than to think we were going to blow them out,” O’Regan said. “If we had gone up 8-0 on Maryland there would have been chest bumps and all this. I thought we went up 8-0 and we were still flat. It was a unique thing all through the half. We didn’t have that bounce.”
Hoppie finished with 22 points to lead the Red Storm and Unique Drake came off the bench to add 11, but JMU won the rebounding battle 43-26 with four Dukes finishing with at least seven boards.
St. John’s coach Joe Tartamella, a JMU alumnus, knew his team faced an uphill battle in a hostile environment.
“They grinned it out and we were unable to,” Tartamella said. “We didn’t rebound and certainly giving up 13 offensive boards hurt. I know it’s not an easy place to play. They don’t lose a lot here. It was like watching their Maryland game, but the other way around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.