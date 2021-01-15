The past two weeks have been anything but typical for James Madison. But this weekend the Dukes get a taste of what the new normal in the Colonial Athletic Association is like with back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday at Elon.
Both games are scheduled to tipoff at 1 p.m. inside the Schar Center on the Elon campus, and it will mark the first time in the past five seasons JMU has taken the floor without Sean O’Regan on the sideline as head coach. Associate head coach Ashley Langford will run the show after O’Regan tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation.
Though JMU (5-3, 1-0 CAA) has won four straight against the Phoenix (4-2, 0-0), Elon has been something of a pesky nemesis during O’Regan’s tenure. The Phoenix knocked JMU out of the CAA Tournament in both 2017 and 2018 and the most recent meeting last season was decided by just three points.
But don’t expect the Dukes to throw out the playbook this time around.
“We’re not doing anything different,” Langford said. “I’m still me. I’m just temporarily moving a chair over, but the team is doing really well in how they are responding in adverse times.”
JMU opened CAA play with a dramatic second-half rally to top Towson at home, but the Dukes’ next three games were postponed. First, JMU traveled all the way to Towson for the second game against the Tigers, but had to come home without playing after a positive COVID-19 test among the Towson program.
After the Dukes got back to Harrisonburg, O’Regan tested positive. He had traveled separately from the team while contact tracing plus subsequent rounds of negative tests for the rest of the program left JMU cleared to play two weekend games against UNC Wilmington - but the Seahawks opted to turn their bus around and go home without playing.
O’Regan has had some individual meetings with players via Zoom and also watched practices through the video conferencing app, but has tried to stay hands off in preparation.
“I want to let Coach Langford coach,” O’Regan said. “I just really want to hear and listen and see. She needs to have this experience and I have a lot of confidence in her, but it’s a team effort.”
The Dukes might not get much sympathy from Elon. Charlotte Smith’s team hasn’t played since Dec. 20, an 80-64 loss to North Carolina A&T. In the meantime, the Phoenix had four games against Northeastern and Towson postponed.
Elon comes in with a remarkably balanced roster. The Phoenix’ top eight scorers all average between 5.2 and 10.5 points per game. Brie Perpigan, a junior guard from Alexandria, is the only Elon player averaging double figures and she is also dishing out 2.7 assists with two steals per game.
But the Phoenix are also hoping for increased production from guard Saadia Munford, who has been limited by injuries this season. She averaged more than eight points per game a year ago. The long layoff may have helped Elon in that regard.
“Overall, we are pleased with our non-conference results,” Smith said. “Hopefully, we will have Saadia back for conference play. She makes a huge difference on our team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.