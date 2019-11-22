Following the adrenaline rush of Wednesday's two-point victory at Old Dominion, the James Madison coaching staff didn't have much hope of catching any sleep on the late-night bus ride back from Norfolk.
Instead, the Dukes staff began watching game film of New Hampshire, which visits the Convocation Center Saturday for a 2 p.m. tip.
“We were up the whole trip watching New Hampshire and they are a very good team,” JMU head coach Louis Rowe said. “That’s going to be a big challenge once again.”
Both the Dukes and Wildcats come in with 3-2 records. JMU has picked up losses to Virginia and George Mason, while New Hampshire suffered double-digit setbacks to St. John’s and Boston University.
But, of course, the Dukes have the advantage of returning to Harrisonburg for their first home game against a Division I opponent since the season-opening victory over Charlotte. Rowe’s crew will look to build off the momentum from beating an ODU team that had been quite impressive in the early part of the season.
“We applied what we had learned in the two days from the Mason game and we were able to use it at ODU,” Rowe said. “We need to be able to do that again because New Hampshire is a good team coming in here and we have to be ready for that and play our game with the same kind of spacing and tempo.”
But the Dukes may have an opportunity to take advantage under the basket. New Hampshire’s leading scorer and rebounder is sophomore forward Nick Guadarrama, who is averaging 15 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, but stands just 6-foot-5.
JMU junior power forward Zach Jacobs continued his hot start to the season Wednesday and heads into the weekend averaging 13 points and 8.6 rebounds.
The Dukes also saw the return of 6-8, 250-pound center Dwight Wilson after missing the first four games with a high ankle sprain. Wilson didn’t score but had six rebounds in his season debut and his presence in the paint seemed to open up a lot of other options for JMU.
“Both our bigs played well and I do think our spacing was a positive,” Rowe said. “For (Wilson) to come back from being out, I thought his role was big. He was active. He was hyped up and I thought he played well for his first game back. Having that able body was one of the things that helped us have that kind of rhythm.”
New Hampshire was 5-24 overall last season and was picked to finish eighth out of nine schools in the America East Conference this time by Street & Smith's magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.