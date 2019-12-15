James Madison, admittedly, wasn’t playing its best basketball heading into a nearly two-week break for semester exams, but the Dukes need to have it figured out when they return to the court Monday night against Charleston Southern.
Because the visiting Buccaneers sure seem to have done so.
The weekend prior to Thanksgiving, Charleston Southern (4-5) had yet to beat a Division I opponent and after an 80-45 loss to Southern Utah the Buccaneers had lost five straight games by an average of 34 points.
Since then, Charleston Southern has won three straight, including a road win at Missouri.
“We’ve had a gauntlet of a schedule with teams like Dayton and Furman and Michigan State,” longtime CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh told the Charleston Post and Courier. “But this team never lost hope. They are incredible men and I knew this day was coming because they play so hard and play together. I love coaching these guys.”
JMU enters the 7 p.m. tip-off with a 5-4 record, but disappointing performances in losses in two of its past three games and much of the break between games was dedicated to shoring up a defense that has allowed an average of 92 points the past three contests.
But more solid defensive efforts early in the season give Dukes coach Louis Rowe hope his team can regain its focus on that end of the floor.
“It’s kind of funny because we started out pretty good defensively and now our numbers are starting to improve offensively,” Rowe said. “But the challenge of having to score 90 points to win a game, that is not how I want to coach. So we have got to get back to simplifying some things and get back to guys flying around and making some plays.”
Statistically speaking, this might look like a game for the Dukes to turn it around. Charleston Southern is giving up nearly 74 points per game while only scoring 60.4. But that includes a rough three game stretch against Dayton and Michigan State, both currently ranked in the Top 20, and Furman, which is 10-3 with losses at Alabama and Auburn by a combined 11 points.
But it has been a different story for the Bucs the past three games, with 6-2 sophomore guard Dontrell Shuler leading the way. Shuler is averaging a team-high 18 points per game and has shot nearly 47 percent from the floor during the winning streak.
And even though Shuler’s numbers and penetrating style are reminiscent of Radford’s Carlik Jones, who lit up the Dukes for 23 points and 10 assists in their most recent game, there’s confidence around JMU things can get better as it adjusts to a more uptempo style.
“I know we’re going to be fine,” Rowe said. “What we need to understand is there are a lot more possessions now. There is a process and we have to understand nine or 10 guys are going to have to play. We have to play a bunch of guys and there is a learning curve and this is a good time for us to clean up some stuff and focus in on some stuff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.