When James Madison shoots like it did Friday afternoon, the Dukes are nearly impossible to beat. College of Charleston got a harsh reminder as JMU rolled to an 81-50 victory at the Convocation Center in the matinee Colonial Athletic Association contest.
A rare noon start on a weekday didn’t do much to slow the Dukes (17-4, 9-2 CAA) as they led by double figures almost as soon as the game began with freshman Kiki Jefferson scoring 10 of her 12 points in the first quarter.
Jefferson added five rebounds and three assists and didn’t force anything offensively while attempting just eight shots in the game.
“They all want to do as well as they can do, but I think that’s pretty cool to have that kind of humility and team-first mentality,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “She does so much for us. She gets us going and she was one of the ones I really praised for emotion today. Her celebrations when Maddie was hitting a 3, that stuff goes a long way."
O’Regan was referring to sophomore Madison Green, who had a career-best game for the Dukes and continued to come on strong as the season nears the home stretch.
All 10 Dukes who played scored, but it was Green, who led the way. The Winchester product nailed six 3-pointers on the way to a career-high 20 points. Green also added two rebounds, two assists and turned the ball over just once in 25 minutes off the bench.
“I would say it was all my teammates finding me open looks,” Green said. “They did all the work. I did the easy part. I just knocked down shots. My coaches and my teammates have given me confidence. Throughout the season I haven’t really been feeling confident, but they remind me I am a shooter and can knock down those shots.”
Kamiah Smalls added 15 points but committed 10 turnovers while Jackie Benitez finished with 10 points and five rebounds for JMU.
“I thought it was a little bit of a business approach today, which I didn’t love,” O’Regan said. “But we took care of business. I didn’t think the energy was there for the most part, but we did what we needed to do.”
James Madison finished the game shooting 48 percent from the field, including 11 of 22 from 3-point range, and outrebounded the Cougars (11-12, 4-8 in the CAA) by a count of 46-38.
Similar to last week’s game against Towson, this one was essentially over as soon as it began. JMU shot 57 percent from the floor and 6-of-10 from 3-point range in the first half as the Dukes built a 44-19 lead at intermission.
The Dukes continued to pour it on in the second half leading by as many as 38 early in the fourth quarter while the defense continued to lock down the Cougars. Charleston shot just 26 percent from the field. Three Cougars — Latrice Perkins, Tyler Collins and Deja Ford — each came in averaging at least 11.4 points per game but were limited to a total of 18 points with none of them reaching double figures.
JMU returns to action at home Sunday at 2 p.m. against UNC Wilmington, a team that has caused some trouble for the Dukes in recent seasons.
“UNCW has really upped their game a lot,” Smalls said. “We’ll be in a little bit of a fight when they come down here, but we need to stick to our principles. Hopefully, we can come out with that hot start again and control the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.