A pair of James Madison Dukes have professional hoop dreams on their minds these days.
Matt Lewis, a Woodbridge native who averaged 19 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the JMU men as a junior, entered his name in the NBA Draft Wednesday night. Lewis retained his right to return to JMU.
Meanwhile, Kamiah Smalls, the CAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Year, has continued her preparation for Friday’s WNBA Draft.
“I want to thank God, my family and coaches for all of their support,” Lewis said in a statement released by James Madison. “After much consideration I have decided to enter my name into the 2020 NBA Draft while maintaining my eligibility. I look forward to learning from this experience.”
The NBA Draft is tentatively scheduled for June 25 with a deadline for college underclassmen to withdraw and maintain eligibility on June 3. It’s not yet clear if response to the COVID-19 outbreak will allow the NBA to maintain the same schedule or evaluate prospects in person.
Lewis isn’t listed on any of the most prominent NBA mock draft sites.
But under the normal circumstances testing the NBA waters has worked out quite well for Lewis’ CAA counterparts. Each of the past two CAA Players of the Year, Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman in 2018 and William & Mary’s Nathan Knight in 2019, entered the NBA Draft following their junior seasons.
Each returned to school and improved their draft stock by dominating the CAA as seniors. Wright-Foreman was selected in the second round in 2019 while Knight is slated as a second-rounder in many 2020 mock drafts.
Lewis was the only player in the conference to rank in the top 12 in scoring, rebounding and assists last season. Should both he and Delaware’s Nate Darling, who also declared for the draft while maintaining eligibility, return to school Lewis would be the CAA’s second-leading returning scorer.
"I'm very happy for Matt to go through this process," new JMU coach Mark Byington said. "He has my full support and we've been in constant communication throughout. His dream is to play in the NBA and, if he's able to realize that dream now, that will be wonderful. If not, I look forward to his senior year at JMU and helping his achieve his dreams next year."
Smalls, a four-year starter for the Dukes, doesn’t have the option to return to JMU to play, but likes her odds of landing on a WNBA roster when the league is able to return to action.
The WNBA will hold a virtual draft televised by ESPN2 on Friday night and Smalls could become the fourth player in JMU history selected. Tamera Young was a first-round pick to the Atlanta Dream in 2008 and Lauren Okafor was taken by Atlanta in third round of the 2015 draft. Jazmon Gwathmey was a second-round pick to the Minnesota Lynx the next year.
“The most consistent thing I’ve been hearing is my chances of going end of the second or third round are pretty good,” Smalls said. “But if not, I’ve been hearing that a lot of teams are saying they want me at their training camps.”
OFFICIALLY DUKES
The JMU men announced the addition of Byington’s first recruits as the Dukes head coach on Wednesday with the signing of Jalen Hodge and Justin Amadi.
Hodge, a transfer from Louisiana-Monroe, averaged 7.7 points per game for the WarHawks as a sophomore. Amadi, a senior at Dorman High School in South Carolina, was the nation’s No. 44 power forward recruit according to Rivals.com.
Both players signed national letters of intent on Wednesday, the first day of the spring signing period.
