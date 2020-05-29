With five incoming transfers, the speed with which Mark Byington and the rest of the new coaching staff at James Madison can turn around the program will depend largely on which players are eligible right away, and just how well they play once they do take the court for the Dukes.
Over the past few years, transfers have become an increasingly bigger part of college basketball. That’s particularly true for programs in coaching transition such as JMU. The Dukes’ haul of five new players with Division I experience is still considered a large transfer class, but players coming to the Colonial Athletic Association from other schools is nothing new.
Over the past few years, several players of note have transferred into the CAA with varying degrees of success. Here’s a look at each of JMU’s new transfers and recent CAA additions with whom they might compare based on background, position, size, stats, skill sets and more. Some of the comparisons may represent close to a best-case scenario for the Dukes, but are interesting nonetheless.
RASHAWN FREDERICKS
A 6-5, 200-pound swingman who last played at Cincinnati, Fredericks sat out last season after transferring to UAB. But he was a meaningful role player for the Bearcats the season before and a junior college all-American the season before that. Fredericks played about 10 minutes per game for Cincinnati and was known as a solid defender while averaging 2.3 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
There’s not necessarily an on-the-nose comparison for Fredericks among recent CAA newcomers, but a high-major transfer with that size does bring to mind Marcus Sheffield, who put together an All-CAA season at Elon in 2019-20, averaging 18.4 points and 5.2 rebounds, after three seasons with limited playing time at Stanford.
Given the various amounts of playing time each transfer received in several different conferences, perhaps the best way to compare statistically is their production per 100 possessions. At Stanford, Sheffield played against a similar strength of schedule to what Fredericks saw at Cincy. Sheffield put up 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per 100 possessions, significantly better offensive numbers than Fredericks.
But, much like his JUCO reputation would suggest, Fredericks was a beast on glass, producing 13.9 points, 13.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per 100. Sheffield came in to be the alpha dog on a young Elon roster. Assuming Matt Lewis withdraws from the NBA Draft, JMU has another go-to guy on offense but Fredericks defense and rebounding could be huge for a team that struggled in both categories last season.
JOEL MENSAH
A 6-10 center who comes to JMU after two seasons at San Diego State, Mensah was a highly regarded recruit coming out of high school, but played sparingly for an Aztecs team that was ranked in the Top 5 last season.
Two other big men have come to the CAA the past few years with similar size and a background at high-level programs: Former Hofstra center Jacquil Taylor and Delaware’s Dylan Painter. All three played sparingly at their previous schools and averaged less than two points and two rebounds per game.
But the per 100 stats get interesting. Mensah, playing in 36 games, put up 15.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per 100 possessions. Taylor produced 19.7 points, 15.9 rebounds and 4.2 blocks per 100 in 38 games at Purdue while Painter played in 24 games at Villanova, giving the Wildcats 11 points, 16.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per 100.
That might suggest the Dukes can expect solid, if not spectacular production, from their new post player. Taylor averaged 8.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots per game as a senior at Hofstra. Painter, who played in 22 games during the second semester last season, averaged 9.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Blue Hens.
TJ TAYLOR
Taylor is another player who spent two seasons in the Mountain West, but in terms of recent success San Diego State and Taylor’s Wyoming squads were on opposite ends of the spectrum. A 6-6 forward asked to play inside and out for the Cowboys, Taylor is coming back to his home state to play at JMU after averaging 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
For CAA fans, Taylor might be reminiscent of Northeastern forward Shaquille Walters, who averaged 7.7 points, four rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Huskies the past season. Like Taylor, Walters stands 6-6 and has shown an ability to play either the three or work as an undersized four. He played 21 games at Santa Clara before transferring to Northeastern, averaging 3.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.
But Walters’ per 100 possession numbers at Santa Clara were shockingly similar to Taylor, who produced 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per 100 at Wyoming. Walters put up 15.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per 100 before his transfer.
VADO MORSE
A 6-0 guard coming to JMU after two seasons at Mount St. Mary’s, Morse was the NEC Rookie of the Year before his stats took a slight dip as a sophomore. But over two seasons at The Mount, Morse started 47 games and averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
You can bet JMU’s new coaching staff is hoping to see Morse make a similar transition into the CAA as former Drexel guard Troy Harper, the 6-1 scoring point guard who spent two seasons at Campbell before going home to Philadelphia.
Harper averaged 10.3 points per game in his two seasons with the Camels and despite injuries at Drexel, increased it to 13.1 points in two seasons there. Morse and Campbell were remarkably similar in both size, style and stats in their two seasons before moving into the CAA. Morse put up 25.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per 100 possessions at Mount St. Mary’s while Harper was at 26.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per 100 at Campbell.
JALEN HODGE
The first transfer to join coach Mark Byington at JMU is also the one whose per 100 stats might be the most interesting to examine. Hodge comes to JMU after two seasons at Louisiana Monroe where as a sophomore he averaged 7.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range and 44 percent from the field.
Hodge missed some games and played several more at less than 100 percent, but when he was fully healthy his scoring improved dramatically and so did the play of a struggling ULM program.
It sounds fairly similar to the story of two-time All-CAA guard Vasa Pusica, who played two seasons at Northeastern after transferring from San Diego. Pusica also battled injuries much of his career. Like Hodge, when he was at his best at USD he was very productive, averaging 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists, while shooting 38.5 percent from 3 and 46.9 percent from the field in two seasons.
Per 100 possessions at ULM, Hodge produced 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists. At San Diego, Pusica put up 19 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
Pusica and Northeastern was a perfect marriage of player and system. Always an excellent rebounding guard, he blossomed as a scorer with the Huskies and also had intense value as a distributor and creator in Bill Coen’s offense.
That’s not to create unfair expectations that Hodge, or any of the JMU additions, will come in and quickly become one of the league’s best players. But it does suggest that if a transfer is a better fit in his new program he might be able to make a big difference even if his averages at the previous school don’t stand out.
