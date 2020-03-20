One candidate pulling out of consideration and another visiting town are often signals a coaching search is nearing its end. James Madison recently had both.
Sources to the Daily News-Record on Friday that Furman coach Bob Richey had been in talks with JMU, but removed his name from consideration and told his staff on Thursday he was staying with the Paladins.
Later Friday morning, a different source confirmed Georgia Southern coach Mark Byington had visited Harrisonburg earlier in the week, leaving town on Wednesday. He went to Salem High, near Roanoke, and has been at Georgia Southern since 2013.
JMU, which announced it mutually parted ways with coach Louis Rowe on March 9, has kept most aspects of its search for a replacement closely guarded secrets. Still, the names of a few potential candidates, including Byington and Richey, managed to leak out. Another, Radford’s Mike Jones, was considered by many an initial favorite.
Jones, according to industry sources, was still in the mix as of Friday afternoon. But many in the coaching world expressed surprise he hadn’t already agreed to a deal with the Dukes after winning back-to-back Big South regular-season titles and taking the Highlanders to the NCAA Tournament in 2018.
Other names suggested as potential candidates by Division I coaches speaking on the condition of anonymity included Appalachian State head coach Dustin Kerns and Florida International’s Jeremy Ballard.
That information along with multiple assistant coaches with ties to the region and/or the Colonial Athletic Association telling the Daily News-Record they have not heard from JMU nor its search firm, Collegiate Sports Associates, seemed to indicated the Dukes focus is on successful head coaches currently at other mid-major programs.
A couple of notable exceptions that continued to pop up in discussions with sources in the basketball world were former Georgetown head coach John Thompson III and Virginia assistant Jason Williford, though none expressed any direct knowledge that either had actually been in talks with JMU. Williford, a native of Richmond, was an assistant at American University of the Patriot League before heading to join the staff at Virginia.
Harrisonburg native and former NBA All-Star Ralph Sampson, who like Williford played for the Cavaliers, also told the Daily News-Record this week he had an interest in the job, but had not had a formal interview with JMU.
But Byington’s is a name discussed more and more during the past few days. At Georgia Southern, he’s had four seasons of 20 or more victories, including each of the past three. Tom Kleinlein, the athletic director who hired Byington, left GSU for a position at Ole Miss in January.
Byington was the 1994 state player of the year at Salem High and went on to score more than 1,000 points in his career at UNC Wilmington. JMU and UNC Wilmington are both members of the CAA.
Before taking over at Georgia Southern, he spent nine seasons as an assistant at the College of Charleston and served the interim head coach for part of the 2011-12 season when Bobby Cremins took a medical leave of absence.
Byington has also previously worked as an assistant at Virginia and Virginia Tech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.