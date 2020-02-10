Entering the season with five accomplished seniors had multiple benefits for James Madison’s women’s basketball program.
Among them has been the luxury of letting younger Dukes assimilate at their own pace.
“I think everybody has got their own path,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “Every kid out there battles confidence and when you are battling with such a high-powered starting five, it is like where do I fit.”
Looking up and down the Dukes roster, some figured it out quicker than others. But as JMU enters the stretch run of the season, the Dukes seem to have settled on a starting lineup with four senior starters and freshman Kiki Jefferson.
But perhaps the most surprising development for the Dukes in 2020 has been the way three young players have established themselves as JMU’s top producers off the bench.
Monday afternoon JMU’s Rayne Tucker was named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week after putting up 10 points and nine rebounds against Towson the previous day. It was the first time Tucker took home the award, but the seventh time this season for the Dukes - with fellow first-year forward Jefferson dominating the category.
Tucker battled injuries early in the season and saw limited minutes off the bench before conference play. But these days she is often JMU’s first post player off the bench while the Dukes have also gotten plenty of quality minutes in the paint from sophomore forward Jaylin Carodine.
Another sophomore, Madison Green, followed a similar path as Tucker last season. Green, usually the first guard off the bench, began to blossom late in her freshman season. Despite some ups and downs this year, she had one of her best games Sunday against the Tigers with 10 points and four assists.
“Right now Rayne and Maddie are basically our sixth man,” O’Regan said. “And for a freshman to be able to come in and be the sixth man on a team talented as this is pretty impressive.”
While it looked clear from her very first game at JMU Jefferson was heading toward an All-CAA career, O’Regan has been able to let other players ease into the rotation at their own pace. Tucker, Green and Carodine have all battled injuries at one point or another in their less than two years on campus.
As Tucker and Carodine have gotten healthy they’ve established themselves as some of the top rebounders in the league. In CAA contests, Tucker is the conference’s eighth-leading rebounder at nearly seven boards per game.
She’s also become more comfortable with the ball on the offensive end, evidenced by 5-of-8 shooting Sunday.
“I feel like my teammates have encouraged me a lot in practice telling me to shoot the ball, because for the most part I usually don’t,” Tucker said. “But in the game I‘m more comfortable getting the ball and shooting it. They’ve really helped me with that part.”
