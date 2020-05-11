In less than two months on the job, new James Madison coach Mark Byington has done a lot to renew excitement around the Dukes men’s basketball program, particularly in the long term as JMU continues to add new talent.
But plenty of questions remain as to how exactly JMU’s 2020-21 roster will shape up and there remains a possibility the Dukes could have fewer than 10 scholarship players available for the upcoming season despite landing eight newcomers this spring.
“We’ve made major strides with our program,” Byington said on Monday. “Those first couple weeks there was so much uncertainty and so much change. I love where we are right now, but I’ve grown frustrated not being able to work out my current players. I miss being on the court.”
Byington and his staff have been quite busy working the NCAA Transfer Portal the past few weeks with multiple experienced players leaving JMU and several more choosing to join the Dukes. Rising sophomores Quinn Richey and Zyon Dobbs became the latest JMU players to enter the transfer portal on Monday.
Division I men’s basketball programs are allowed to carry 13 scholarship players. JMU appeared to have 15 accounted for as of Sunday after last week’s commitments of Mount St. Mary’s transfer Vado Morse and high school senior Terrence Edwards, Jr.
After Byington was hired, Darius Banks, Deshon Parker, Dwight Wilson announced their intention to transfer from JMU. More recently, Devon Flowers, Richey, and Dobbs joined them in the transfer portal, but Flowers told the Daily News-Record on Monday that leaving JMU was not a choice he wanted to make and suggested he wasn’t alone among recent departures.
“Coach Byington gave me an ultimatum,” Flowers said. “I take a medical disqualification or I transfer. When I questioned why I would need to take a medical DQ, they said it was because of my surgery my freshman year, which I have been cleared from...then I was told today that when a new coach comes in they can get rid of any player they want to.”
A medical disqualification means a player can stay on scholarship at his current school but is no longer able to compete at that school or any other. The SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 adopted a rule in 2015 guaranteeing athletic scholarships for four years, but it wasn’t universally instituted across the NCAA.
Byington declined to address any of the players leaving JMU specifically but said that kind of turnover is common when a new coaching staff comes in.
“When you take a look at jobs, you are trying to figure out how to make a lot of people happy and a lot of people successful,” Byington said. “For example, there were some guys who decided to leave. I didn’t really want them to leave, I didn’t think it was in their best interest. But if that makes them happy, I don’t want to get in the way of that. But then you walk into a program and you look at each individual person. We try to figure out how to help them, whether it is here or somewhere else.”
In addition to the transfer departures, Matt Lewis, who averaged 19.5 points per game last season as a junior, has entered his name in the NBA Draft. The general sense around the program, however, seems to be the Woodbridge product is likely to return for his senior season.
With the addition of Edwards, JMU has picked up three high school players, including guard Terell Strickland and forward Justin Amadi. The Dukes also added five Division I transfers, including Morse, who signed his paperwork to officially join the team on Monday.
Morse played two seasons at The Mount before leaving for JMU. The Dukes also welcomed San Diego State big man Joel Mensah, Wyoming guard T.J. Taylor and Louisiana Monroe guard Jalen Hodge. At the moment, though, graduate transfer Rashawn Fredericks, who sat out last season at UAB after playing the previous year at Cincinnati, is the only transfer immediately eligible for the Dukes.
Morse comes to JMU after averaging more than 10 points per game as a sophomore at Mount St. Mary’s. The season before when the 6-foot guard averaged 14.7 points on 36-percent 3-point shooting to win Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year. Mensah, a 6-10 power forward, was a reserve on a San Diego State team that finished ranked in the top five of the AP Poll while Hodge and Taylor were key contributors on struggling mid-major teams.
Counting Lewis, JMU currently has five scholarship players returning, plus the eight newcomers. But what looks like a potentially loaded roster, even with other departures possibly looming, could be a little thin in the immediate future unless the NCAA approves waivers for some of the Dukes’ incoming transfers.
In addition to Lewis, JMU returns fellow rising senior Zach Jacobs, a 6-8 power forward. Rising sophomores Michael Christmas and Julien Wooden are also back, and along with Jacobs were part-time starters last season. Sophomore guard Jayvis Harvey is also slated to return along with Dalton Jefferson, a walk-on forward from East Rockingham High School.
Fredericks, a former junior college All-American who played more than 10 minutes per game at Cincinnati, could give JMU another high-caliber senior in the backcourt. Incoming freshmen Edwards, Strickland, and Amadi are also eligible to play right away. As the latest addition over the weekend, Edwards, a 6-6, 3-star swingman according to 247Sports, said he thinks he can make an immediate impact.
“The coaches were saying (JMU) is a special place and that I can reach my goals that I want to reach there,” Edwards said. “They said I fit perfectly in their system and that it’s a good situation for both me and them.”
But even if everyone left from last year’s squad returns and they all stay healthy, that could leave the Dukes with just 10 scholarship players for Byington’s debut.
The Dukes’ four non-graduate transfers each have two years left to play but could apply for immediate eligibility through NCAA waivers. Taylor, a Chesapeake native returning to his home state, may have the best case.
“There’s been a couple of them where we feel like they are going to be immediately eligible,” Byington said. “Unless the NCAA completely does a 180 on what they’ve done the past five years, we think a couple will be eligible within the next year. Now, we won’t know the answer to that for six weeks or maybe even two months.”
On the bright side for JMU, if all four sit out the coming season, the Dukes are looking at a potentially outstanding roster come Byington’s second year at JMU. Last season’s freshman class, headlined by 2019 Virginia High School League Players of the Year Christmas and Wooden, was one of the program’s most highly regarded in years.
