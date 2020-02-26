With just two games left in the regular season, James Madison heads to Northeastern looking for anything to bring some positive vibes to the program heading into the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.
But the Dukes will have to do it against a Northeastern team that has had their number. The game tips off at 8 p.m. today in Boston.
While nearly every team in the conference has one-upped JMU (9-18, 2-14 CAA) this season, the Dukes' struggles with the Huskies (14-14, 8-8) go back further. James Madison has lost five in a row to Northeastern and six of seven under fourth-year head coach Louis Rowe.
JMU is coming off a loss to William & Mary - it’s 12th in the past 13 games. But the latest setback was a contest in which the Dukes slowed down CAA Player of the Year candidate Nathan Knight, holding the Tribe big man to 12 points and seven rebounds on 3 of 8 shooting.
“There are things we have to build on and go forward with two games left in the regular season,” Rowe said. “William & Mary shot a high percentage, but I thought we fought and played with energy. We took four charges. We took two charges on Nathan Knight. We fought.”
But Northeastern’s top player presents a different challenge in an area the Dukes have struggled as of late. Jordan Roland has destroyed JMU from the perimeter in each of the past two meetings and more recently the Dukes have had a tough time guarding the 3-point line in general.
“That’s something we just have got to do a better job of,” JMU junior guard Matt Lewis said. “We just haven’t figured out a way to bring that defensive intensity for 40 minutes every game and there are guys in this league who can take advantage of that.”
Roland, who averages a conference-best 23.1 points per game, scored 33 at JMU in late December. In the Dukes’ two most recent contests they allowed Elon freshman Hunter McIntosh and William & Mary’s Luke Loewe to each go off for 27 points with six made 3-pointers each.
Limiting Roland won’t be easy. Since arriving at Northeastern as a transfer from Geroge Washington he’s developed from a role player to the pro prospect he is today.
“I’ve seen him grow most as a person,” Northeastern coach Bill Coen told CAA media earlier this season. “Coming in after his GW experience, he lost a little bit of confidence in the game. But to watch him this year and see him play at such a high level, I think it’s a tribute to his work ethic.”
During this trying season, the Dukes have played several of the CAA’s top teams close without being able to come away with a victory. It won't be easy to reverse that trend this week.
JMU is well aware that the northern swing of the CAA schedule, which brings road games at Northeastern and Hofstra on Saturday, always provides a huge challenge.
“It’s really hard to beat those teams on the road,” Rowe said. “It’s a really tough road swing. They are two really well-coached teams and great offensive teams.”
