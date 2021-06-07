Even in their exit, they produced worthy moments, capping great careers with the historic run they made to the Women’s College World Series semifinals.
James Madison ace Odicci Alexander, the tournament’s darling, walked off to a standing ovation from not only the purple-and-gold faithful who made the trek to Oklahoma City, but those donning crimson and cream who were rooting for the powerhouse playing close to home, too.
Kate Gordon’s leadoff homer on the first pitch from Oklahoma’s Giselle Suarez was deposited into the left-field bleachers and gave every bit of hope the Dukes could stun the nation’s top squad again.
“I’m just so proud of our team for not being intimidated at all,” Dukes coach Loren LaPorte said after the Sooners eventually broke through with a four-run fifth against Alexander en route to a 7-1 victory to reach the championship round.
“If you kind of take a look and just sit down and think about what we just did,” LaPorte continued, “it’s crazy. I did that a little last night and I was thinking, ‘Good Lord, we just beat the nine[-ranked] team, the eight team, the 25 team in Liberty, the one team and the five team in the last three weeks and so it’s crazy to think.”
JMU ran through the Knoxville Regional without a loss, knocking off Liberty twice and host Tennessee once and then traveled to Columbia, Mo., to dispatch of yet another Southeastern Conference foe Missouri in three games.
And on the sport’s grandest stage, in which they were the first non-Power Five school to appear on since Louisiana did so in 2014, they thrived riding those tight-knit seniors including Alexander and Gordon who decided to return for an extra year after their original senior year was cut short last spring because of the coronavirus.
For Gordon, the ex-Page County star making every local proud, only improved and delivered when she was needed throughout her career. Monday’s leadoff homer was the eighth leadoff homer of her career and the fifth this season. It was her fourth long bomb of this postseason. Her first was a three-run shot against Tennessee in a 3-1 victory, and her extra-inning blast against Oklahoma in Game 1 of the WCWS sent JMU, to perhaps, the most monumental upset in college softball history.
In Monday’s sending-ending loss, others had a last hurrah, too. Fifth-year senior Madison Naujokas, a lifetime .290 hitter always in the middle of the Dukes’ success, singled one last time in the seventh before Lynsey Meeks, the spirited 4-foot-11 third baseman, was able to draw a walk and ‘flex on ‘em’ again.
And then there’s Alexander.
She threw 1,057 pitches against the best competition in the game throughout the Women’s College World Series. She finished her career with an 81-18 record to go along with 712 strikeouts over 640 innings in the circle and the most memorable play in the WCWS with her lunging tag out on Friday of an Oklahoma State runner at home plate to keep the Dukes in the winners' bracket.
“We didn’t know a lot about JMU,” longtime Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said. “We haven’t ever played them, not that I can remember in my years here at OU. What a competitor. [Alexander] made us better. She made us work. She is outstanding.”
Said LaPorte about the decision to remove Alexander, who tired in the fifth inning: “I’m not going to lie, I was trying to keep it together.”
“We were talking as a staff," LaPorte said. "Do we leave her in? Is she out of the gas? It’s one of those things that’s a hard decision to make in that kind of situation. But after talking and kind of getting a feel from her, I think she gave us everything that she had, and I think her teammates did, too. And so it was one of those things when she came out, it was a perfect moment for everybody just to give her a standing ovation and just cheer for her.”
