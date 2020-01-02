Sean O'Regan and his staff keep plenty busy examining lineups and rotations, pouring over scouting reports and the like.
But with five seniors leading James Madison's women's basketball team there are certain things the coaches don't have to rehash - such as the importance of the start of Colonial Athletic Association play.
Immediately after the Dukes wrapped up the non-conference schedule with an 9-2 record, JMU players were using hand gestures to signify 0-0; that happens to be their record in the CAA.
“They know me,” O’Regan said. “They were like ‘where’s the 0-0 speech,’ as I was walking into the locker room. They know exactly what I’m going to say, but I don’t care. You have to blank slate this thing.”
William & Mary visits JMU on Friday at 7 p.m. to begin league play. The Dukes lost just one CAA game last season and have to be considered heavy favorites to win the conference title, but they open with the challenge of facing an upstart Tribe program that has an identical 9-2 record.
“It’s different now,” O’Regan said. “You have to be ready for wars. It doesn’t matter that we are 9-2. Every team out there is getting a fresh start. What you’ve done is great, but it doesn’t give you points for the first game against William & Mary.”
After a remarkable defensive effort last weekend against Robert Morris, holding the Colonials to seven first-half points, JMU will meet the CAA's second-highest scoring offense.
Averaging 70.1 points per game, William & Mary is one of the few teams the Dukes have faced perhaps willing to try to run with O'Regan's squad. Last season’s CAA Rookie of the Year, Eva Hodgson of the Tribe, is third in the CAA in scoring at 18.6 points per game, just behind JMU’s Kamiah Smalls.
Hodgson combines with senior Victoria Reynolds (13.7 ppg) to form one of the CAA’s highest scoring duos. But while the Tribe comes in with a three-game winning streak that includes victories against VCU and George Washington, it’s fairly safe to say W&M hasn’t faced a defense quite a capable of locking down the perimeter as the Dukes.
For JMU that’s at least partially because the Dukes have the luxury of applying pressure with bigger guards such as senior Lexie Barrier. If James Madison is to secure a second-consecutive outright regular-season crown, taking care of business against a Tribe team that looks like a potential challenger would be a good start.
“Obviously we’ve finished the non-conference so it is like we have no wins and no losses,” Barrier said. “We take each game as it comes because each game is the most important game. That’s what we preach and it’s what we practice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.