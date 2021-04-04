James Madison rolled to a three-game sweep of College of Charleston over the weekend at Veterans Memorial park in Harrisonburg to remain on top of the CAA South Division standings.
The Dukes (14-1, 5-1 CAA) run-ruled the Cougars in all three games. JMU took a pair on Saturday, starting with a 17-2 victory in five innings in the opener. Lynsey Meeks homered twice for the Dukes in that one with Kate Gordon, Logan Newton and Hannah Shifflett each also going deep.
JMU followed that with an 11-3 six-inning victory in the Saturday nightcap. Sarah Jubas had a home run and a triple for the Dukes while Gordon and Newton each had a homer and a double.
Sunday, the Dukes completed the sweep with an 8-0 victory in five innings. Hallie Hall doubled twice for JMU. Alexis Bermudez picked up all three wins in the pitching circle for JMU, improving to 6-1 on the season.
The Dukes next have a doubleheader at home Tuesday against Radford.
College Softball
ROANOKE 15, EASTERN MENNONITE 2: Roanoke’s Jada Karnes allowed two earned runs over four innings to pick up the win and improve to 6-0 in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Brooke Trappazano went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI to lead the Maroons offense. Erin Keith finished with a hit and a pair of runs driven in for the Royals.
ROANOKE 12, EASTERN MENNONITE 0: The Maroons swept a Saturday doubleheader with Eastern Mennonite behind doubles from Rebecca Hensley , Riley Croghan , Meri Bostic , Madelyne Culkin. Megan Bomhadrt threw four shutout innings to pick up her third win of the season.
College Baseball
CHARLESTON 3, JAMES MADISON 1: Trotter Harlan homered and Tanner Steffy had two hits, including a double to lift Charleston to victory on Sunday. But JMU took the CAA series with a doubleheader sweep the day before. JMU’s Chase DeLauter had three hits and scored three runs in the series.
RANDOLPH-MACON 11, BRIDGEWATER 2: No. 14 Randolph-Macon scored three runs in the sixth to break open a pitchers’ duel and pull away from Bridgewater in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. Brandon Hartman had a double for Bridgewater.
RANDOLPH-MACON 17, BRIDGEWATER 4: The Yellow Jackets made it a doubleheader sweep on Saturday with an offensive explosion in Game 2. Jeffrey Snyder homered for the Eagles in the loss.
Women’s College Soccer
WASHINGTON & LEE 2, BRIDGEWATER 1: The Generals got second half goals from Cameron Grainger and Caitlin Barnes to hand Bridgewater its first loss and take possession of first place in the ODAC. Bridgewater got a goal from Alicia Keo, but couldn’t match Washington & Lee, falling to 8-1 and 5-1 in conference play.
JAMES MADISON 2, WILLIAM & MARY 2: JMU and William & Mary battled to a draw in CAA action on Sunday. Ginger Deel and Lidia Nduka each scored goals for the Dukes.
